General admission tix for 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival already gone

INDIO – Passes for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival went on sale today, with general admission tickets selling out in less than an hour.

General admission three-day passes starting at $399 were made available to the public at 11 a.m. and were snapped up by noon. Car and tent camping passes also sold out for both weekends, along with $899 three-day VIP passes for weekend one.

However, general admission passes that come with a shuttle pass for $474 were still available as of noon, along with three-day VIP passes for the festival’s second weekend.

Available passes can be purchased at www.coachella.com.

The annual desert showcase will be held on back-to-back weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23, at Indio’s Empire Polo Grounds.

The lineup of around 150 performers includes headliners Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar.

It will be Radiohead’s third headlining appearance, and Beyonce and Lamar’s Coachella headlining debuts.

Radiohead will headline both festival Fridays, while Beyonce will take the stage both Saturdays and Lamar on the two Sundays.

For the full festival lineup, visit www.coachella.com.