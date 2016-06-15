Grand Tradition announces new Summer Concert Series

FALLBROOK – Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, known for being an exclusive private event venue, is opening its gates to the public with some extraordinary concerts. The edenic-like, 30 acre property, with several towering waterfalls, pristine rolling lawns and an iconic heart shaped lake becomes the playing field for multiple live music performances, providing an all-encompassing music, food and wine festival; not your average, ho-hum concert on a concrete slab.

Each Signature Event will include as many as six different performances throughout the gardens and main stage and feature such world renowned artists as Prince Collaborator Sheila E. and jazz saxophonist Mindi Abair. Able to accommodate upward of 3,000 guests and offer a unique create-your-own concert experience, Grand Tradition’s Signature Events are poised to be the hottest concert tickets in San Diego County.

Grand Tradition’s 4th of July Celebration will occur first in the series with a full concert featuring The Jeanette Harris Band and The Heroes Band. The holiday activities will also include family-friendly attractions, rides and games, as well as a Military Tribute and of course an explosive firework finale. Tickets are on sale now $25 General Admission, $45 Signature Garden Theatre Seat and $150 VIP Dinner Package. Gates open at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4. For more information, visit www.grandtradition.com or call (760)728-6466.

Powerhouse Jazz saxophonist, Mindi Abair headlines Aug. 27 with opening act Jazz In Pink during Grand Tradition’s Jazz & Wine Festival. Ruby and the Red Hots, The Detroit Underground, and Jose Serrano Quintet will round out the live performances throughout the gardens. Vintana, Isola, and The Promiscuous Fork restaurants will be some of several premiere San Diego restaurants on-site serving up food and wine pairings.

Sheila E., renowned singer, songwriter, world-class drummer and percussionist, as well as longtime musical director and close friend to Prince will give her first local appearance onstage since Prince’s tragic passing. Sheila E. will be taking the main stage Sept. 17, while David Maldonado, Rebecca Jade, Martinis and Sinatra, as well as Jerome Dawson and Wasabe Blue will make it a true festival filling out the lineup at September’s Jazz & Wine event. Tickets for Grand Tradition’s Jazz & Wine Festivals range between $35 – $175. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Last year’s Jazz & Wine Festival was remarkably successful with guests clamoring for a series. Grand Traditions response; expand the property, make way for a bigger stage, provide more comfortable seating, align with San Diego’s top rated restaurants and book some high energy, dynamic entertainers to present an extraordinary series of concerts designed to indulge.

“We’re always looking to raise the bar and offer something here you will not find anywhere else” says Mark McDougal, director of operations. 2016 will be a bit of a tease with only three Signature Events offered, however plans for the immediate future entail many more.

Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, established in 1984 as a private event venue, has successfully been hosting hundreds of thousands of special occasions and weddings for the past 32 years. With a focused eye on overall guest experience, exceptional hospitality and lavish surroundings Grand Tradition has mastered how to throw the ultimate private event. Now, with Grand Tradition’s new Signature Events series, the public is invited and the events are unparalleled against anything else offered in Southern California. Grand Tradition’s Signature Events are sponsored by Fallbrook Winery, San Diego Home/Gardens Lifestyles magazine, Toyota of Escondido and Sysco Foods. Proceeds from Grand Tradition’s Signature Events benefit Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.