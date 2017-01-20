Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make its Temecula debut

TEMECULA – The hugely popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making its first appearance in Temecula at Promenade Temecula Saturday, Jan. 21. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile vehicle of cuteness that offers a delicious array of Hello Kitty-themed sweets and special goodies to fans of all ages. The truck has been rolling up to festivals and events across the U.S. since its official debut at Hello Kitty Con in October 2014.

The yummy treats on board the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will include a 3-piece Hello Kitty cookie set, a rainbow macaron box set that includes a surprise Sanrio character design, a 4-pack of mini cakes, and bow-shaped bottles of water. In addition to the goodies, a Hello Kitty Cafe mug, a super cute pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt and the pop icon’s signature bow headband will also be available for purchase.

Fans can follow the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay updated about upcoming appearances and where to find these adorable Hello Kitty treats.

Based on the success of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanrio opened the Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container in Irvine, in July 2016 to continue to spread their message of happiness, friendship and fun through yummy goodies and beverages featuring Hello Kitty and other character friends. The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container, located at the Irvine Spectrum Center, will be open for a yearlong residency and offers a menu developed exclusively for the cafe and different from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.