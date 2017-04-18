Hemet Valley Art Association presents high school art scholarships

Five accomplished artists showed their skills during the 13th annual “An Evening of Art” at the Hemet Public Library March 25 and highlighted by the presentation of Hemet Valley Art Association art scholarships to nine Hemet and San Jacinto high school students.

“An Evening of Art” provided reasonably priced art, wine and cheese and opportunity drawings. The five artists demonstrating their art techniques included Betty Pilley, Phyllis Binkley, Janice Cipriani Willis, Jack Roberts and Laura Ryan.

Students receiving scholarships for their art included Amanda Watson of West Valley High School and her art piece “Exist” that won first place; Josh Duran from Alessandro High School’s “Skull Collection” that won second place; Melanie Jansen from West Valley High School took third place with “Letum Amor” and fourth place went to Ramon Chavez from Mountain View High School with his “Seek of Sea.”

Receiving honorable mentions for their work were Ashley Goodale of Hemet High School’s “Dress Up;” Lesley Godinez of San Jacinto High School’s “Tradition;” Caitlyn Lacas of Hemet High School’s “Untitled Giraffe;” Haley Tapp of West Valley High School’s “The Kraken” and Billy Renault of Hemet High School’s “untitled Crazy Animals.”

The many sponsors of the HVAA and “An Evening of Art” were in attendance and recognized by association members. Volunteers from the Hemet Public Library staff, the city of Hemet and the Hemet Police Department were thanked for providing the event’s location and security.

Watercolor artist Janice Cipriani-Willis demonstrated to spectators her technique for blending colors to create her art, along with watercolor artist Betty Pilley who handed out her lovely hand-painted watercolor bookmarks.

Phyllis Brinkley shared her skill in shading and thread painting that she uses in her quilting and other fiber art creations.

Laura Ryan, an encaustic artist, who uses many different forms of artwork to create her unusual art pieces, explained how much she appreciates print makers and mixed media artists mixing them with her own ideas to make sculptures and other modern art.

Daniel Santos, who specializes in acrylics, explained to the gallery how he is inspired by the old masters and influenced by contemporary artists.

All the proceeds from the $10 regular admissions and $5 student admissions will benefit high school art scholarships and the operation of the HVAA Gallery at 144 N. Harvard St. in Hemet. For more information about the HVAA, call (951) 652-4592 or see www.hemetvalleyartassociation.com.