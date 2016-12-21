Holiday Surprise: It snowed on Historic Harvard Street Hemet!

What’s this! Snow? Snow coming down on the children from Hemet’s Harvard Street’s rooftops. Could it be Santa’s special gift for the hundreds of children and their parents who braved a cold winter night to enjoy the fun of the annual Harvard Street Christmas Festival? Indeed, it was. Real snow covered about an inch of one car top parked on Harvard Street across from the newly lighted Christmas tree. Little Miss Sisters and other children licked the snow off their lips as it fell for a short time. It was a time of great joy and cheer on Harvard Street the evening of Dec.17, 2016.
Here Miracle Vasquez may have even thought it “a miracle” on Harvard Street that it was actually snowing in the historic downtown area during the Harvard Street Christmas. Even this bloodhound, seemed to enjoy the cooling snow that fell from the rooftops. Tony Ault photo
Miracle Vazquez his joined by her little friend and a friendly bloodhound to enjoy the snow falling from the rooftops of Historic Harvard Street in downtown Hemet, Dec. 17, 2016. Tony Ault photo
This car top covered with an inch of real snow proves that snow really did fall during the historic Harvard Street Christmas festivities Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. A snow making machine was on the roof of the building—but don’t tell the children. Tony Ault photo
The award winning West Valley Jazz Band provided part of the evenings’ entertainment in celebrating Historic Harvard Street Christmas festivities Dec. 17, 2016. Several other bands and singing groups played and sang Christmas carols during the festivities highlighted by the Harvard Street Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Tony Ault photo
More than 200 shoppers and visitors watched the evening of Saturday, Dec. 17, as the Harvard Street Christmas Tree was lit during the cold almost winter evening. Many stores, restaurants and street vendors stayed open after hours to give visitors and shoppers a warm place to gather and celebrate the coming holiday. Tony Ault photo
Here a Hemet resident brightly clad in her Santa Claus outfit takes a photo of the lighted Harvard Street Christmas Tree in historic downtown Hemet Dec. 17. There were photo opportunities available up and down the street as merchants decorated their storefronts for the holidays, the Hemet Fire Department ladder truck was on display, city councilmen and other officials roamed the streets greeting their constituents with a warm handshake and hugs, children played in the artificially made snow falling from the rooftops. Tony Ault photo
To top off the evening of the Harvard Street Christmas celebration was good old St. Nick greeted the children in the Hemet Valley Art Association building at 123 Harvard Street the evening of Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Santa sat in his chair on the Art Association stage in the historic building inviting children to come and tell him what they want for Christmas. Parents, while their children spent time with Santa, enjoyed the Association’s Fine Arts display. Tony Ault photo