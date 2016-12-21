Holiday Surprise: It snowed on Historic Harvard Street Hemet!

What’s this! Snow? Snow coming down on the children from Hemet’s Harvard Street’s rooftops. Could it be Santa’s special gift for the hundreds of children and their parents who braved a cold winter night to enjoy the fun of the annual Harvard Street Christmas Festival? Indeed, it was. Real snow covered about an inch of one car top parked on Harvard Street across from the newly lighted Christmas tree. Little Miss Sisters and other children licked the snow off their lips as it fell for a short time. It was a time of great joy and cheer on Harvard Street the evening of Dec.17, 2016.

