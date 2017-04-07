Hop over to area egg hunts this Easter season

With the arrival of spring comes a slew of annual family events in celebration of Easter. From the Easter Bunny’s arrival at the mall to Easter egg hunts, the valley is teaming with activities over the coming weeks. Use this handy guide to ensure you don’t miss out on the fun this holiday season.

The Easter Bunny has arrived at the Promenade Temecula, and little ones wishing to visit with the icon can do so now through April 15. Promenade Temecula is located at 40820 Winchester Road. The Easter Bunny can be found near his personal burrow across from JC Penny.

This coming weekend, there will be several events where the little ones can get outside and enjoy the spring air while hunting for eggs left scattered about by the Easter Bunny.

Those with older children should head over to Kent Hintergardt Memorial Park, 31465 Via Cordoba in Temecula Friday, April 7 from 8-9:30 p.m. for the Teen Egg Hunt.

Five events are scheduled for Saturday, April 8, including the second annual REINS Spring Hop. For those willing to make the drive to 4461 Mission Road in Fallbrook, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features games, face painting, music, bake sale, petting zoo, egg decorating, bounce houses, food and more. The egg hunt and a basket are included with admission.

For those looking for events a little closer to home, head on over to Menifee for the city’s annual Spring Fest at La Ladera Park located at 29629 La Ladera Road. The event features an egg hunt, bouncers, games, food, vendors and more. For more information, including times, call (951) 723-3880.

The Outlets at Lake Elsinore will hold its annual free Hip Hoppity Easter event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring crafts, petting zoo, live entertainment, inflatable obstacle course, candy, carnival game booths and more, this is one event that is fun for the entire family. The Outlets of Lake Elsinore, located at 17600 Collier Ave., can be reached by calling (951) 245-0087.

The city of Murrieta will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun at Heroes Park Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, candy, jumper, food and face painting will all be a part of the fun at this community park located at the intersection of Briggs and Baxter roads.

Eight events are scheduled for Saturday, April 15, celebrating the holiday. The city of Temecula will host three Easter egg hunts throughout the city. Temeku Hills Park, located at 31367 La Serena Way, Patricia H. Birdsall Sports Park at 32380 Deer Hollow Way and Harveston Community Park at 28582 Harveston Drive will all host events that day from 10-11 a.m. All hunts are open to children ages 1-12.

The city of Murrieta is ready for its annual Spring EGGstravaganza Saturday, April 15, at Town Square Park in Murrieta where over 10,000 filled eggs are waiting to be found by children ages 3-10. Bring your own basket for this free event.

Also, Saturday, April 15, head up to the Estudillo Mansion at 150 S. Dillon in San Jacinto where docents will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt with over 1,500 filled eggs and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Parking for the free event, which is open for ages 2-9, is located at 695 Ash Street. Call Lynn for more information at (951) 255-5598.

The city of Lake Elsinore Egg Hunt will be held April 15, at 1 p.m. and is open to ages 1-8 to find 8,000 candy-stuffed eggs. After the egg hunt, visit the Children’s Fair for free activities, live entertainment, bouncers, food vendors and pictures with the Easter Bunny at Mc Vicker Canyon Park, located at 29355 Grand Ave. in Lake Elsinore. For more information, call (951) 674-3124, ext. 292.

Valley Wide Recreation Center will hold its annual free Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15, at Rancho Bella Vista Park, located at 31757 Browning St. in Murrieta, will be from 9 a.m. until noon. The hunt features games and prizes and is open to children ages 12 and under.

The city of Hemet will hold an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 9 a.m., Gibbel Park, located at the corner of Florida Avenue and Kirby Street Saturday, April 15. Bring your own basket to this hunt, which features games and prizes and is open to children ages 12 and under. For information call the Simpson Center at (951) 929-5607.

The Diamond Valley Lake Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Diamond Valley Lake ball fields at 1801 Angler Avenue, near Domenigoni Parkway in Hemet Saturday, April 15. The event, which is being sponsored by Altura Credit Union in Hemet, starts promptly at 10:30 a.m.

For those willing to make the drive, Hop on the Bunny Train at the Orange Railway Museum, 2201 S. A St. in Perris, Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Children of all ages will experience the magic of trains and the magic of the Easter Bunny at this popular annual event. Children can decorate an Easter egg basket and follow a treasure map to find hidden Easter eggs and other treats.