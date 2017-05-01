Humperdinck to perform at Pala, May 13 

PALA – International British pop star Engelbert Humperdinck will perform in concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the events center at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

Humperdinck still is regarded by music critics as one of the world’s finest balladeers. He is best known for “Release Me” and “The Last Waltz,” which both songs topped the U.K. singles charts in 1967 and provided him the rare distinction of having two, million-selling singles in one year. In North America, he is best known for his hit single, “After The Loving.’” He has sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

Additional shows and events coming to Pala include Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m., Thursday, May 4, Brenton Wood with special guests Benny Latimore and The Dramatics, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, The Moody Blues “Days of Future Passed” 50th Anniversary Tour, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 4, Tower of Power with special guest Average White Band, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 10, Jo Koy, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24 and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue with special guests Matisyahu and Raging Fyah, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27.

Pala is located at 11154 Highway 76 in Pala. Tickets are on sale with no service charge at the Pala Box Office, call (877) 946-7252 or visit www.palacasino.com. Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, (800) 585-3737 or www.startickets.com.