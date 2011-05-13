Infinity nightclub opens at Pala Casino – New venue to feature club environment, entertainment showroom, sports experience

The Infinity nightclub and showroom at Pala Casino opened May 6.

Infinity, which had formerly been the Grand Cabaret before being enclosed and upgraded, seats approximately 900 in a theater-style setting but utilizes tables for smaller events. The 10,000 square foot room will be used for concerts and other live performances, video-based dancing, sports viewing, and rentals for banquets or other private events.

“It’s been a challenge for us,” said Bill Bembenek, the chief executive officer of the Pala Casino Spa and Resort. “It was hard to determine how you can use the venue on a regular basis. That was the biggest challenge we had with this space.”

Bembenek expects activities at Infinity to take place five to seven nights each week.

“This venue is going to be much more active than it has been in the past,” he said. “It can be run as a club, used as a showroom.”

The facility includes 17 high-definition video screens, and the Infinity Sports Experience will take place on Sundays. The Infinity Sports Experience actually made its debut on Saturday, May 7, with a live telecast of the Kentucky Derby which began shortly after 3 p.m. Pacific Time and the closed-circuit telecast of that evening’s boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Shane Mosley.

Sports betting other than on-track or off-track wagering for horse races is illegal in California, so the Infinity Sports Experience differs from a Nevada sports book in that only television coverage is available, but during the college and professional football seasons the televisions will show numerous games simultaneously. The enclosed Infinity includes blackjack tables as well as bar facilities.

The first use of Infinity, other than the media preview party May 6, was an afterparty that night featuring comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who performed at Pala’s outdoor Starlight Theater earlier that evening. The May 7 boxing match was followed by the debut of Club Infinity, for which a disc jockey plays music in a dance club setting.

Video dance parties with no cover charge will be a regular Friday night occurrence while free tribute band concerts followed by Club Infinity activity will be part of the normal Saturday night schedule. Thursday nights will be Service Industry Nights, where guests who work in service industries will be exempt from a cover charge for the disc jockey and associated entertainment.

The 60+ Club, comprised of seniors with Pala Privileges membership, will use the facility each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; entertainment for the 60+ Club will include free tribute shows featuring impersonators of entertainers recognizable to older patrons.

