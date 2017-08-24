James Laskey releases first children’s book, ‘Rex the Good Dog’

Chloe Curtis

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

Investing a unique set of goals and purpose into each of his pieces, local author James K. Laskey has captured the attention and admiration of countless children and adults alike. Upon the release of his first book, “Rex the Good Dog,” Laskey has been able to explore his passion for writing while incorporating several lessons and values into each storyline.

Although he has been writing since he was a child, Laskey, a Temecula resident, admits that he became serious about the pastime when he was 17 years old. His love for creative writing continued well into his adult years where he held onto many ideas, hoping that they may one day go to print. Serving in the U.S Marines also allowed Laskey a great deal of time to write and develop stories. He explored different storylines, during his service in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Restore Hope and later as a state peace officer for Rhode Island.

Another source of inspiration for the author stemmed from the many trips to Barnes and Noble bookstore with his son, Alex Laskey. Laskey noticed that many children’s stories shared the same repetitive messages.

“A book should be able to flow when a parent reads it, and I wanted to produce a book where things like math, honesty and friendship were incorporated,” Laskey said.

The author’s first publication, “Rex the Good Dog”, features these topics and relays them in a manner that grabs a child’s attention and makes them want to learn and interact with the story.

Although writing a book and getting it through publication was a long and tedious process at times, “being able to hold my own work after reflecting on all the time I had spent writing,” Laskey said he felt the experience was well worth it.

The book’s illustrations largely added to its success as well. Laskey praised Ashley A. Lowery’s contributions as an illustrator.

“Her work brought the book and its characters to life,” he said.

The network of support extended by Laskey’s family was also a major influence in the author’s life.

“Rex the Good Dog” was a tribute story in honor of Laskey’s mother who died earlier in the year. Family motivated him throughout the publication process. Lori Laskey, his wife, was especially dedicated.

“She really keeps me grounded and remains honest with me about my work as an author,” Laskey said.

A unique aspect of Laskey’s journey as an author is seen in the connection he shares with his audience. His primary source of advertisement was through the Facebook page, “Temecula Talk.”

Since its release in January, “Rex the Good Dog” has sold over 600 copies, circulating in the Temecula, Murrieta, San Marcos and San Jacinto areas. The first 100 books were hand delivered by Laskey himself, and he has since taken to sharing his work in countless children’s classrooms throughout the area.

“For me, it’s not about the monetary gain,” Laskey said. “I’m a normal 47-year-old guy, and I do this because I love it.”

Laskey has been met with so much positive feedback in the community.

“This experience is truly humbling, especially being asked to read to so many classrooms,” he said. “If I can get one kid to want to hear or read my book that is truly amazing to me.”

With the additional support from fans and family alike, Laskey continues to improve his other projects with the same care and dedication.

More information about the author’s life and work can be found by following his Facebook page and visiting his website at www.jamesrlaskey.wixsite.com.