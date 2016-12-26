January will be Prime Rib Month at Pinnacle Restaurant

TEMECULA – Visit the Pinnacle Restaurant in January and enjoy prime rib of beef every weekend for lunch. This offering is delicious prime grade of beef slow cooked to medium-rare. Each weekend preparation will be different but will be offered in both 10 oz. and 16 oz. servings. Pricing will be $32 for the 10oz. cut and $40 for the 16oz. cut. Winter is a great time to enjoy some comfort food and wine in Temecula Valley Wine Country from the comfort of the Pinnacle dining room.

The planned preparation for the weekend of Dec. 30 – Jan. 1 is Prime Rib oven roasted with sea salt and rosemary, served with roasted red potatoes, creamed spinach and Faulkner Amante Au Jus.

For Jan. 6 – 8, Prime Rib house rubbed and oven roasted with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and a green peppercorn demi-glace is on the menu.

For the weekend of Jan. 13 – 15, Prime Rib slow roasted with ancho chili spice served with white rose potatoes, grilled Broccolini and garlic demi-glace will be offered.

Prime Rib oven roasted with horseradish mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and a triple onion sauce will be served the weekend of Jan. 20 – 22:

The final weekend Jan. 27 – 29, the Pinnacle will serve Prime Rib oven roasted with selection of chef’s vegetables, herbed mashed potatoes and Faulkner Amante Au Jus.

Falkner Winery is a premier winery in the Temecula Valley Wine Country offering great food, high quality wines, spectacular views and a fun environment. Since opening in July 2000, the winery has gained distinction in Wine Country for its high quality wines, great food at their Pinnacle Restaurant, wine-tasting classes, private tours, VIP wine tastings and private venues such as parties and weddings. The tasting room is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tours available on weekends and by appointment. The restaurant serves lunch daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Pinnacle reservations and other information are available by calling (951) 676-8231 ext. 4 or online at www.falknerwinery.com.