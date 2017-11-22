Lake Elsinore Winterfest set to make holidays bright

Lake Elsinore is pulling out all of the stops to make this year’s Winterfest a holiday gathering to remember.

The annual event will be held 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, in Historic Downtown Lake Elsinore, and those in attendance will enjoy everything from the city’s annual holiday parade to musical entertainment and a visit from the jolly old elf, none other than Santa Claus.

Spanning four blocks from Heald Avenue to City Park, families will enjoy a holiday parade, bouncers, children crafts, sled runs, cultural and musical entertainment, visits with Santa, crafters, shopping and dining with both restaurants and food vendors, according to the website www.lake-elsinore.org.

The best parking for the event can be found along Spring Street or in the parking lot at Heald Avenue, across the street from the Lake Elsinore Cultural Center, city officials said.

For more information on Winterfest, where all events are free or of low cost, call (951) 674-3124, ext.292, or visit www.lake-elsinore.org/specialevents.

For those unable to make it to Winterfest, there will be several other chances to visit with Santa Claus. The city will host two Breakfast with Santa events; the first, Saturday, Dec. 9, will be held at Fire Station 85 at 29405 Grand Ave. The second will be held the following week, Saturday, Dec. 16, at Fire Station 97, located at 41725 Rosetta Canyon Drive.

Featuring fun for the entire family, including a pancake and sausage breakfast and crafts for the children, Breakfast with Santa events begin at 8 a.m. Reserve a spot by calling the Lake Community Center at (951) 245-0442 or by visiting www.lake-elsinore.org/SpecialEvents. Tickets are $8 per person.

Want to see Santa but not an early riser? Well, Lake Elsinore has a solution for that too. Join the city for Dinner with Santa Saturday, Dec. 9, at Fire Station 97, where those in attendance can enjoy a nachos dinner with Santa and the Firefighters of Station 97. Don’t forget to bring a camera to this event, which begins promptly at 5 p.m. Reserve a spot by calling the Lake Community Center at (951) 245-0442 or by visiting www.lake-elsinore.org/SpecialEvents. Tickets are $8 per person.

Before he takes to the skies to deliver toys to all of the good little boys and girls, Santa will be the special guest at one last event in Lake Elsinore, the Santa Dash. Scheduled for 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, join Santa for a 5K run or walk on the Lake Elsinore Levee and warm up those legs before the holidays hit high gear. Dress up as a favorite holiday character or tradition and have some fun at this family friendly event held at Diamond Stadium, 500 Diamond Drive in Lake Elsinore. Registration, which is free, takes place the morning of The Santa Dash. Visit www.lake-elsinore.org/HealthyLE.