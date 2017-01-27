Local talent comes together to benefit arts at annual ‘Rock the Oaks’

Natalie Witt

Oak Grove Center for Education Treatment and the Arts will once again be partnering with the community to host their annual “Rock the Oaks” event scheduled for Feb. 3-4. This live music show is unlike any other and exists for a great cause.

All the proceeds will go to Oak Grove’s Art and Autism program which will help children throughout California who have special needs or psychological, emotional or behavioral problems. Oak Grove hopes to “rebuild the lives of at-risk children and their families through education, healing, restoring relationships, building character and instilling hope.”

The event, which will be at The Bridge Church in Murrieta, will feature nationally recognized hometown performers and local talent, including performers who have been discovered on shows like “The X Factor” and “The Voice.” Since its inception in 2008, Rock the Oaks has gotten bigger and better each year. This year, the line-up is sure to be something never seen before, with 13 new performers taking the stage.

One of the performers, local Chaparral High school student AnnaKate Gibson, is ecstatic for the show. The Sophomore found her passion for singing in the fifth grade when she sang “Love Story” by Taylor Swift in a talent show.

“I heard about Rock the Oaks through my singing teacher,” she said, “I am very excited because I am going to have backup dancers from the Gracenotes show choir so thats really cool.”

Gibson is not nervous at all for her performance, as she is a veteran performer performing in front of audiences frequently. Her last performance was at the Merc in Old Town where she sang country music. Although her incredible vocal range serves her well in all genres of music, Gibson mentioned that her all-time favorite music to sing is Broadway music. That is why she chose to sing “Roxie” from the popular Broadway production, “Chicago” for Rock the Oaks. Apart from her own performance, Gibson is excited to cheer on her friends who will also be singing.

Some other local stars who will be taking the stage are “The Voice’s” Cole Criske, “The X-Factor’s” Brewer Boys, vocal coach Noni Hilgesen, and country recording artist’s Maddie Leigh and Alaina Blair. These excellent performers will be joined by Oak Grove’s own musicians, including students and staff.

The two-day event will have three separate shows, the first at 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, and the other two at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rock the Oaks is sure to be a memorable event that all of the community will enjoy. Be sure to come out to enjoy local performers whilst supporting children in need.

For more information, a full line-up of performers or to purchase tickets, visit www.rocktheoaks.org.