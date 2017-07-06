Locals enjoy camping at Wildomar Camp Out

Ashley Orcutt

WILDOMAR –The City of Wildomar hosted their annual Camp Out at the Marna O’Brien Park Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25. The event included family camp sites, activities, games, an inflatable water slide, food venders, movie, s’mores and more.

Check in started at 5 p.m., followed by children’s activities, games and the inflatable water slides. Two local families who camped, the Campinelies and Lopezes said, “We are so excited to run a game called the rain regatta race, where kids get to design their own boats and race them.”

For dinner, food was available to purchase from the Wildomar Chamber of Commerce, and families and friends ate dinner together.

The movie, “The Great Outdoors,” was shown on an inflatable big screen under the stars. All of the happy campers enjoyed this classic comedy starring John Candy as Chet Ripley and Dan Aykroyd as Roman Craig, in which Chet Ripley’s peaceful vacation plans are shattered by annoying brother-in-law Roman Craig.

After the movie, campers made delicious mouthwatering s’mores, sponsored by city Waste Management. After a full evening of activities, the sleepy campers got in their tents and went to sleep for the night.

As they awoke early the next morning, breakfast was again available for purchase from the Wildomar Chamber of Commerce.

Local Cub Scouts also attended the camping event, and they were able to earn their bear patches, Ramona Whan said. Troop leader Douglas Cheley, Sr.’s love for camping and involvement in scouting for over 20 years has made him passionate about teaching scouts in Troop 332 the outdoor skills they need to earn their bear patches successfully.

Young campers Brandy, 10, Gracie, 9, and Jake, 8, said they were excited to go camping since they are always at home, and it was good to get away and sleep somewhere else. Many of the local families who attended the camp out had never been camping before and seemed to feel more comfortable being closer to home.