‘Love & Music … to Help us Heal’ a multi-artist tribute concert celebrates the life of Whittier police officer Keith Boyer

TEMECULA – Plans for a benefit concert to honor slain Whittier police officer Keith Boyer are underway. Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department, had strong ties to many in the Temecula Valley.

According to a press release issued by the artists organizing the event, the purpose of the concert is “to honor a great man who touched so many lives in the Temecula Valley.”

Friends of Boyer will come together at The Infinity Room at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, March 5, to combat the senseless death of a beloved musician, father, grandfather and friend who was shot during a minor accident investigation while on duty.

“Boyer’s life struck many chords in those who knew him personally, professionally and enjoyed watching him perform in the many bands he played with in the Valley,” the press release said. “One of his last performances was Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Merc in Old Town Temecula where he loved playing with ‘The Ranch Rockers’ a local band under the direction of vocal teacher Gwyn Sanborn.” Sanborn along with local award-winning vocalist Joanna Pearl have organized a night dedicated to “Helping heal the situation…combating it with Love & Music.”

“No matter how wrong the laws are; no matter how horrible this act of hate…All Lives Matter,” are the emotions drive Pearl to put this event together, along with Pala Casino, Resort & Spa CEO, Bill Bembenek, who also sang with Boyer accompanying on his beloved drum kit this past Saturday.

Pearl’s family is in law enforcement in Chicago, so she understands all too well the heightened sense of emotion surrounding this type of senseless act and how deep it rips the hearts of so many in a community like Temecula.

“We all have to be the change in the world,” Pearl said. “I didn’t know Keith like so many others did, but I can’t sit back and not do anything. I have to do something to keep his light and love of music, his family and the peace he fought so hard to keep every day of his life. Reaching out to our incredible musicians in the Valley was the only thing I knew to do, and it is going to be an awesome celebration of Keith by those who knew and loved him so much.”

Everyone aged 21 and older is invited to join dozens of musicians committed to performing during the evening of “Love & Music…to Help us Heal,” to be held Sunday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m. in The Infinity Room at Pala Casino Spa & Resort. The event proceeds will benefit Boyer’s family, as well as a Fallen Police Officer Fund to be determined.

Pala Casino Spa & Resort is located at 11154 State Route 76. For more information, including ticket information for “Love & Music…to Help us Heal,” visit www.facebook.com/groups/1122121274564036.