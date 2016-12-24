Maurice Car’rie Winery’s sparkling wines are perfect for ringing in the New Year

For many across the country, there’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with close family and friends. As the countdown nears its end, flutes of sparkling wine or champagne are passed and a toast to celebrate is made. For others, the evening is spent sipping drinks as they reminisce about their achievements and accomplishments. Others still opt to feast and make merry through the evening to the wee hours of the morning.

To make this New Year even more special, the sparkling wine served to bring in 2017 doesn’t have to be a bottle that folks simply grab off a discount rack at the grocery store. Instead, they can have a variety of flavor options to choose from, provided by the Maurice Car’rie Winery’s flavorful selection.

The Maurice Car’rie Winery has made a name for itself with its delicious wines that are meant to be enjoyed year round, but their sparkling wine options make special celebrations extraordinary. The sparkling wines available are sure to please even the pickiest of drinkers.

One of the favorite sparkling wines at Maurice Car’rie is the raspberry flavored sparkling wine. After a large meal, this drink can serve as the perfect aperitif, or can be used to make toasts at holiday meals with family and friends.

For another crisp and flavorful option, the pomegranate flavored sparkling wine is also an option. This champagne leaves folks wanting seconds and thirds, and can actually be enjoyed year-round.

If Budd and Maurice Van Roekel, the Maurice Car’rie founders, were still around, they would be the first to tell you to try their sparkling grape wine with peach flavoring, as they loved the aroma and taste of fresh peaches. The Maurice Car’rie winery has worked hard to capture that flavor in this bottle of champagne. With just a glassful, folks can see just why this sparkling wine has won gold and silver medals with its natural flavors.

Another longtime favorite of Maurice Car’rie customers is the pineapple flavored sparkling wine. Summertime can be served all year long with this silver medal champagne. It brightens up any occasion. Another award winning sparkling wine available at the Maurice Car’rie Winery is the peach mango flavor, which can also be enjoyed year-long, whether for a winter celebration, a summer barbecue or a family gathering after dinner.

For the more traditional champagne drinkers, Maurice Car’rie also offers the Charmat method sparkling wine, which has undergone a secondary fermentation before bottling. This California champagne has helped put the Maurice Car’rie Winery on the map for over 25 years with its popularity and will continue to do so for years to come.

If an individual is not sure about which of these sparkling wines to serve with a holiday meal or to celebrate, the tasting room at the Maurice Car’rie Winery does offer tastings of all its sparkling wines. This can be a holiday tradition in and of itself.

Maurice Car’rie Winery is located at 34225 Rancho California Road in Temecula. For more information on Maurice Car’rie Winery, go to www.mauricecarriewinery.com.