Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center hosts Pink and Black Spring Fling at Galway Downs

TEMECULA – Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center announced their Pink and Black Spring Fling event will be held at the Carriage House at Galway Downs in south Temecula May 19 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a Champagne reception, cash bar and silent auction outside the Carriage House in the beautiful meadow and amphitheater, followed by dinner in the unique and historic Carriage House and live entertainment. Space is limited, and tickets do sell out. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at www.michellesplace.org/spring-fling-tickets or by calling (951) 699-5455.

Michelle’s Place would like to thank its Spring Fling sponsors: Kaiser Permanente, Soboba Foundation, Abbott, Breastlink, Mythos Technology, La Pointe Wealth Management, Leslie A. Doherty & Company, Jackie Steed, Carrington Construction, Temecula Valley Custom Pools, Pamela Moe and Valley Business Journal.

The event has several sponsorship levels that offer unique marketing opportunities. Businesses that are interested in sponsoring the Pink & Black Spring Fling event are encouraged to contact Jamie Goebel at (951) 757-5936 or jamie@michellesplace.org. Or to purchase directly visit www.michellesplace.org.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the free programs and services provided by Michelle’s Place.