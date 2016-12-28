Murrieta Holiday Home Decorating Contest winners announced

Recognition signs are going up on nine brightly lighted homes and one block in Murrieta this week to congratulate the winners and runners up in the annual Murrieta Holiday Home Decorating Contest that took place Dec. 8-15.

Lea Kolek, Murrieta Parks and Recreation manager, Community Services announced the winners of the six categories of holiday lighting recognizing the 333 families that entered. She sent them the following message: “The City of Murrieta would like to send out a very special thank you to all of this year’s dedicated participants in the 2016 Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

“Once again, Santa and his elves asked for a little help and requested that the public weigh in on rating the best and brightest that the season has to offer,” she added.

There were six categories residents could choose to enter. They included Best Block, Holiday Spirit, Best Use of Lights, Most Festive, Most Creative and Best Overall. The participants brightly lighted homes are listed at the City Hall and the city website under the special events category at www.MurrietaCA.gov. Many of the homes will stay lighted through New Year week.

Category winners: Best Block, Zinnia Lane (edged out Shamrock Lane by less than 1 percent); Best Use of Lights, 33600 Zinnia Lane; Most Creative, 33700 Shamrock Lane; Holiday Spirit, 33611 Zinnia Lane; Most Festive, 27882 Tree Ridge Street; and Best Overall, 25462 Alpine Court.

Honorable mentions: 23821 Pepperleaf Street; 23866 Via De Gema Linda; 25021 Corte Viena; and 39698 Wild Flower Drive.