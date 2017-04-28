It’s not too late to enjoy De Portola Wine Trail’s ‘Big Red Fest’

It’s not too late to make plans to travel to the De Portola Wine Trail’s Big Red Fest. The annual event, now in its seventh year will be Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the various wineries that are a part of the De Portola Wine Trail: Cougar Vineyards, Danza Del Sol Winery, Fazeli Cellars, Frangipani Estate Winery, Gershon Bachus Vintners, Leoness Cellars, Masia De La Vinya Winery, Oak Mountain Winery and Robert Renzoni Vineyards.

Big Red Fest is an opportunity to get out and try some of the area’s best red wines and delectable dishes, according to organizers of the event, who pride themselves on providing an intimate experience for those who chose to explore the De Portola Wine Trail which passes through the Valley de los Caballos, otherwise known as the Valley of the Horses.

The laidback feeling created by these wineries allows guests to truly feel at home on the winery grounds and help to develop a love for the great flavors offered by the winery.

During Big Red Fest, each winery has an artisan chef preparing a specialized dish at the winery, and will offer three different red wine tastings that are expertly paired to the dish by the winery. The experience can be tailored by those in attendance who can pick whichever winery they want to start at and move from winery to winery at their own leisure. In addition to the tastings and dishes, each guest receives a glass with logo.

This family of wineries appreciates fine wine, great food and good company. Because of this, the Big Red Fest takes their love of the Temecula Valley and wine, celebrating top quality red wines of the new vintage releases.

Tickets for Big Red Fest are still available and cost $59.95 per individual and $29.95 for designated drivers. For more information, visit www.deportolawinetrail.com/res-393824/2017-Dwt-Big-Red-Fest.html.