Nutcracker Ballet, a Christmas classic returns to Temecula

TEMECULA – The Nutcracker Ballet has come to be as synonymous with Christmas as eggnog, stockings and Christmas trees and it’s returning to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, where is has been the home of The Fine Arts Network Theatre Company/The Ballet Studio production of The Nutcracker Ballet for the past 10 years.

Showing Dec. 15-24, the production created and staged by director/choreographer, Mark Erickson, is filled with magic, pageantry, beautiful dancing, elegant costumes and a story.

The original Nutcracker was based on a story by E.T.A. Hoffman via Alexandre Dumas. The ballet was created in 1892 for the Kirov/Marinsky Ballet with music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The choreographic story was originally conceived by Marius Petipa. When he became ill, assistant choreographer, Lev Ivanov, took over. For anyone who has seen the Nutcracker this, perhaps, explains the disjointed story telling. Many people leave the ballet a bit confused as to what happened. The exquisite dancing and choreography, along with all the fun characters and elaborate costumes convince most to overlook this dramatic flaw.

For years many companies and choreographers have struggled to overcome this flaw, most notably, American Ballet Theater and Matthew Bourne both have presented very successful altered versions of this classic story. Mr. Erickson, 10 years ago, wanting to solve this “unfulfilled storyline” issue, reconstructed the classic ballet to create a stronger and more impactful story. He has done this without losing any of the iconic dances associated with the ballet.

Beginning Dec. 15, at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, this very successfully staged version will be presented once again. John Winscher a professional actor and mime will once again reprise his role as Herr Drosselmeir, the Toy Store owner and fabricator of Nutcrackers. Clara Marie, the young lass on the verge of her first love is played by Abigail Carrasco and Nicole Rasmussen. The Apprentice and Nutcracker Prince is played by Sergio Gomez.

Voted LA Times “Top 25 things to see at Christmas” and No. 12 of 23 Best Places To See The Nutcracker With Kids In Southern California in Kidsguide Blog, this production will become part of your holiday traditions. Don’t wait tickets sell out early.

Show and dates and times are Dec. 15, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, 17, 23 at 3 and 7 p.m. A special Christmas Eve performance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 24.

All performances take place at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, 42051 Main St. Temecula.

Tickets are available by calling (866) 653-8696 or online at www.temeculatheater.org.