Oak Grove Center to host annual ‘Evening Under the Oaks’ gala and silent auction benefiting at-risk youth

MURRIETA – Oak Grove Center, 24275 Jefferson Ave., is proud to be partnering with the community for the “Evening Under the Oaks” gala and silent auction, April 29, a relaxing night out featuring delicious local food and exciting auction items.

Dinner will feature delectable food and beverages from a variety of the area’s best restaurants and winery sponsors. Guests are invited to mingle as they place bids in the silent auction including an extensive array of enticing items that were generously donated by local sponsors. Also, back by popular demand, is the live auction for more fast-paced action.

This year’s proceeds will help add a baseball field to the facility’s campus, improve technological resources for the youth and support a much-needed facilities expansion and enhancement. In addition, the proceeds will help support the children’s fund, which specifically provides assistance for children in Oak Grove’s care who do not have families or are in the greatest financial need.

Oak Grove Center is a nonprofit residential, educational and treatment center with multiple campuses for children throughout California with psychological, emotional and behavioral problems and special needs. Many of these children have suffered abuse and/or neglect. Oak Grove Center’s mission is to rebuild the lives of at-risk children and their families through education, healing, restoring relationships, building character and instilling hope. In thanks to the generosity of the community through events like “Evening Under the Oaks,” Oak Grove Center is able to provide these children with a stable home, food, medical attention and therapies and a consistent education.