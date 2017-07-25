The O’Jays with special guest, The Whispers, perform in concert, Aug. 4, at Pala’s Starlight Theater

PALA – Pop and rhythm and blues legends, The O’Jays, with special guest, The Whispers, will perform in concert at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Pala Casino Spa & Resort’s Starlight Theater.

The O’Jays are touring history and a connection to an era and sound that formed the soundtrack for several generations. Original members Walter Williams Sr. and Eddie Levert have been friends since childhood in Canton, Ohio. In 1972, Gamble & Huff, a songwriting production team, signed The O’Jays to their Philadelphia International label. With “The Sound of Philadelphia,” The O’Jays scored their first No. 1, million seller “Backstabbers.” Subsequently, they had a number of chart-topping pop and rhythm and blues singles including “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together,” “For The Love Of Money,” “I Love Music,” “Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby (Sweet Tender Love),” “Live For The Weekend” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.” They were off and running.

The Whispers originated in Los Angeles and have scored pop and rhythm and blues hits since the 1970s. They had a number of hits on the rhythm and blues and Billboard Hot 100 charts and hit No. 1 on the Hot Dance Club play chart with “And The Beat Goes On,” “Can You Do The Boogie” and “Out The Box.” In 1987, they hit the Top 10 when “Rock Steady” became their first Top 10 success on the Hot 100 reaching No. 7 while also capturing the No. 1 spot on the rhythm and blues charts.

Tickets are on sale for $55 to $75 with no service charge at the Pala box office in the casino, by calling (877) 946-7252 or by visiting www.palacasino.com. Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, (800) 585-3737 or www.startickets.com. Pala is located at 11154 Highway 76 in Pala.

Additional shows and events coming to Pala include The B-52s with special guests The Fixx, Friday, July 21; UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickie Virtue with special guests Matisyahu and Raging Fyah, Thursday, July 27-28; Smooth Jazz KIFM 98.1 FM presents “Jazz Under the Stars” with Bobby Caldwell and Foreign Affair, Saturday, Aug. 12; the second annual Starlight Food & Wine Festival, Saturday, Aug. 19; Paul Anka, Friday, Aug. 25, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and TOTO, Thursday, Aug. 31.