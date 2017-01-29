Old Town Temecula Community Theater offers a wide range of entertainment in February

TEMECULA – Old Town Temecula Community Theater is offering a wide variety of performances beginning the first week of February.

Temecula Presents will host Queen Nation Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. There is little doubt among the pure rock community that the legendary band Queen and lead performer Freddie Mercury earn high ranks as one of the most powerful and iconic groups in rock history. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure” and many more. Join Queen Nation as they carry the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts by reliving their greatest hits.

Steve Torok Collective will perform Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Presented by Temecula Presents, this evening of Funk, Soul and Latin-Jazz is sure to be entertaining. Having performed with the likes of Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Usher, Four Tops, Adam Levine, Taj Mahal and more, Steve Torok brings his funk-sax and stellar musicianship to Temecula’s Stage. Fronted by a SoCal all-star band, the Collective performs originals, along with Steve’s high-energy arrangements, which have been performed for/by American Idol, LucasFilms Ltd., Fred Wesley, Kenny G and Mike Stern, among others. This evening will be sure to have you in the groove.

Hotel Biltmore NYC 2017, will perform Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Temecula Presents. The world was at war when the New York Philharmonic Society performed this concert at the Hotel Biltmore in 1917. Step back in time with us as we uncover what’s changed and what hasn’t in classical music over the past century. Musical performances include Haydn’s Symphony No. 95 in C Minor, Debussy’s Petite Suite, Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, Rossini’s Overture, Barber of Seville and Chopin’s Nocturne for Harp and Cello.

Visitors to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. are bound to have a great time with Swinging Down Old Broadway with Richard Leibell, Mara Getz and the Big Band All Stars. Presented by Temecula Presents. The greatest hits from the Golden Era of the New York Broadway Musicals are set to the swinging sounds of the Big Band All Stars conducted by Jeff Stover. Iconic songs by George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Rogers and Hart, plus more composers from the 1920s and 30s will come to life. Richard Leibell and Mara Getz perform hits from the early Broadway musicals done in our own swinging way: “I Got Rhythm,” “‘S Wonderful,” “Strike Up The Band” and “A Foggy Day.”

