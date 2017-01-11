ONOFF set to rock Shamrock’s Irish Pub and Eatery, Jan. 14





MURRIETA – Up and coming ONOFF, described as a three-piece Irish rock-n-roll trio and best known for two of their recent hits, “Two Blocks Away” and “Waiting On You,” will be rocking the Shamrock Pub and Eatery in Murrieta Saturday Jan. 14.

ONOFF’s members hail from Dublin/Dundalk, Ireland, but have been building a strong fan base in the San Francisco area since moving to California spring 2013.

Members of the band include Paulie Daly on lead vocals/guitar, Stevie Ten Bears on drums, and David Hurrell on bass.

“ONOFF has not only captured the attention of overseas fans but will soon dominate 2016 worldwide,” Music Junkie Press recently raved about the trio.

The band was also awarded the ‘Best Unsigned Irish band’ by public vote by the leading Irish music magazine HOT PRESS.

One of the bands biggest accomplishments so far was their successful debut European album “Don’t Take Our Word For It”





Supported by 12 headline tours of Europe including performances in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, England, France and a bunch of summer European Festival Tours, the band found themselves splashed across the covers of major music magazines across Europe.

Since leaving Ireland and moving to California, the band has performed on 107.7 The Bone, 98 Rock, V103 Rock, 104.5 KFOG in San Francisco, and several other stations.

They have also been featured on the CBS Good Day Sacramento TV show, where they made their debut American TV appearance. During their debut performance, they performed two of their latest singles and fan favorites, “Got That Feelin” and “Waiting On You” to an audience of millions of people.

The evening before their performance at Shamrock, ONOFF is scheduled to play at the Whisky A Go Go on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Friday, Jan. 13. It will be the first time the Irish Rock Trio will be playing at the historic theater.

The band is in the southland in preparation for their third time performing at the annual NAMM convention in Anaheim. They will be performing at the Gretsch Guitar NAMM night Twang-O-Rama at the Juke Joint in Anaheim Saturday, Jan. 21.

ONOFF performing fan favorite “Two Blocks Away” live at a performance in San Jose, California in summer 2016. ONOFF courtesy video