Pala announces free entertainment schedule for December

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in December, and the schedule includes a tribute concert in the Infinity Showroom and performances in the 60+ Club on Tuesdays and in the underground wine CAVE and Luis Rey’s on weekends.

Due to a schedule of private holiday events in the Infinity Showroom, only one tribute concert is scheduled in December. Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen, will perform 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 23.

The free December entertainment scheduled in 60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays includes The Mar Dels, music of the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, Dec. 5; Love Is a Rose, a tribute to Linda Ronstadt and The Eagles, Dec. 12 and Andy DiMino, holiday tribute to Dean Martin, “Making Spirits Bright,” Dec. 19. No show is scheduled for Dec. 26.

In the CAVE, live music is offered 7 p.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays.

Dove & Reno will perform variety and instrumental music, Dec. 2-3. Warren La Plante offers nuevo flamenco, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17. Friends will play acoustic pop the weekend of Dec. 23-24, and Doug MacDonald will round out the month performing acoustic pop and rock, Dec. 29-30.

At Luis Rey’s, they offer live music as well, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

First MPulse will play Dec.1-2, Mor Sol is scheduled for Dec. 8-9, Fresh performs Dec. 15-16, followed by the Chris James Trio, Dec. 22-23, and the Mickie Arnett Band, Dec. 29-30.

For new year’s eve, Luis Rey’s will have a special show 7 p.m., Dec. 31, as Mor Sol performs.

Additional shows coming to Pala in December include comedy hypnotist Marsha Starr in the underground wine cave 8 p.m. on Fridays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15. For tickets, visit www.startickets.com.