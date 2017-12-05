Pala presents Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

PALA – Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show, “Long Island Medium,” will be appearing live 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, in the events center at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

Tickets, $100, $90, $80 and $40, are available for purchase with no service charges at the Pala box office, www.palacasino.com and (877) 946-7252. Tickets are also available at www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a signed copy of her new book and a meet and greet session – not a reading – will be available.

Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

“The Experience” brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures that everyone in the venue has an up-close, hands-on experience regardless of seat location.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing,” Caputo said. “It’s like ‘Long Island Medium’ live, witnessing firsthand spirit communication.”

The highly-rated show follows Caputo’s life as a typical Long Island wife and mom with one very big difference: She can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which lead to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television show, Caputo has appeared on “Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “Steve Harvey,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Dr. Oz,” and “The Today Show.”

Her new book, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again,” was released March 14. With her energetic, positive and encouraging tone, Caputo uses the lessons from spirit to guide the reader through grief toward a place of solace and healing. Caputo’s second book, entitled “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up,” was released in September 2014 and debuted at No. 9 on The New York Times best-sellers list. Her first book, entitled “There’s More to Life than This,” was released in the fall of 2013.

Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 15 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages. For Caputo, this gift is not just her job; it is her life. Learn more about her at www.theresacaputo.com.