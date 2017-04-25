Pala RV Resort to sponsor Derby Days Weekend, May 5-6

PALA – The top-rated Pala RV Resort will offer its guests a Derby Days Weekend Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 guests can enjoy bourbon, bratwurst, a Craziest Hat Contest, a Best Dog Costume contest and Jockey horse races.

Starting at noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, RV guests age 21 and older may purchase one-ounce Maker’s Mark bourbon for $4 and bratwurst for $3. The Craziest Hat Contest will be held at 2 p.m., the Best Dog Costume Contest at 3 p.m. and the Jockey Horse Races at 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each contest.

Guests must stay a minimum of two nights, Friday and Saturday, and reservations are being accepted at (844) 472-5278.

Pala RV Resort is rated a perfect 10/10*/10 by Good Sam, the national RV Resort rating publication.