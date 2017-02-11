Pala’s free February events lineup includes tribute band Fan Halen

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in February featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; the underground wine CAVE on weekends; and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom.

The free February entertainment schedule includes tribute concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom. Journey Captured, a tribute to Journey, is scheduled for Feb. 11. Fan Halen, a tribute to Van Halen will be presented Feb. 18; each tribute band will be followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze or DJ Jay.

The 60+ Club is open at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The Alley Cats, America’s Premium Doo Wop Show will perform on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn, a tribute to Joni Mitchell is scheduled for Feb. 21, and Harmony of Rock, Greatest Classic Rock Hits of the 70s will perform Feb. 28 to close out the month.

In the CAVE, at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays a variety of classic rock and pop artists will perform. Chris James with energy acoustic pop and rock will perform all weekend Feb. 10 – Feb. 12. The third weekend will feature Warren La Plante, Top 40 and pop and classic rock Feb. 17 – Feb. 19. Dave Reynolds will present variety and classic rock Friday, Feb. 24, and Chris James is back with more energy acoustic pop and rock Feb. 25 – Feb. 26.

Additional shows and events coming to Pala in February are The Oak Ridge Boys at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, in the events center; The Stylistics with Peaches & Herb at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, also in the events center. For ticket information, visit www.startickets.com .