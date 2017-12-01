Pechanga Resort & Casino lights up the season with enchanted decor, Santa sightings

Jessica Newton

Special to Valley News

With Santa Claus, giant trees and gingerbread houses, Pechanga Resort & Casino is pulling out all the stops for its first holiday season in the expanded property. The “new” Pechanga will deck the halls with immaculate holiday decor, Santa sightings and hundreds upon hundreds of gingerbread houses.

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, through Tuesday, Jan. 9, guests can stroll through the current and newly expanded hotel lobby, which will be opening in late December, and casino floor to take in the 500,000 holiday lights on display. Dozens of giant pine trees, topiaries, giant wreaths and an entire holiday village made out of edible sugar and gingerbread creations will adorn Pechanga, bringing the magic of the season to its guests. The tallest tree is 35 feet and is placed at the hotel valet entrance. It takes 28 people four full days to install all of the holiday decorations. Some of the most popular pieces include the hotel and main casino holiday trees.

For those with little ones, don’t miss out on Santa’s appearances. Santa plans to make several stops at Pechanga Resort & Casino before Dec. 25. Children and children at heart will be able to dish out their wish lists to Santa and have photos taken in the Grand Ballroom Foyer.

Santa Claus will be visiting 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Joining the holiday decor and Santa sightings will be more than 500 custom-made gingerbread houses. The gingerbread houses will be handmade and individually crafted by Pechanga’s bakery team. Guests can buy one to adorn their home this season or for gift giving; the down payment and full price of homes is $55. See all the models for sale at Blends Coffee & Wine Bar and Caffe Cocoa inside the Temptations Food Court until supplies last.

For more information, call (877) 811-2946 or visit www.Pechanga.com.