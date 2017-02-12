Public television artist to perform at Bamboo House in Temecula

TEMECULA – Public television artist, pianist and composer Sebastian Sidi will perform live Valentine’s Day at Bamboo House Asian Bistro Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Ticket price includes a steak and lobster four-course dinner and a full-length performance by Sebastian Sidi. Sidi blends elements on classical, rock, jazz, New Age and Latin, creating an electrifying genre of its very own. Sidi recently moved to the Temecula area and is scheduled to film his third public television special in the summer of 2017. Sebastian’s last concert special, titled “From Street to Center Stage,” aired last year on KCET and throughout the U.S. at select public television stations. On Valentine’s Day, locals and anyone attending will have an opportunity to experience a very up and close, intimate performance by this self-taught musician.

Tickets are available now at www.BambooHouseBistro.com or by calling (951) 695-9651.