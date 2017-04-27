‘Ramona’ play opens at Ramona Bowl Amphitheater

California’s official Outdoor Play Ramona opened its 94th season this past weekend with the best performance yet played by Kayla Contreras and Joseph Valdez as Ramona and Alessandro along with some new scenes created by veteran Director Dennis Anderson.
Despite some 90-plus temperatures at the Ramona Bowl Saturday, April 22, a large crowd gathered to enjoy the sparkling performances of more than 500 skilled actors, cowboys, authentic American Indians, hundreds of local school children and extras all who make up the state’s official outdoor play.
These photos spotlight some of the opening day April 22 Ramona Play scenes. The play continues this weekend Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, in the historic Ramona Bowl and will be staged once more May 6 and 7 at 27400 Ramona Bowl Road in Hemet. Tickets range from $20 to $34 with a family 4 pack for $99 available at www.ramonabowl.com or at the ticket office. Call (800) 645-4465 for more information.
The first play of the “Ramona” season opened April 22 at the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater with a flag salute to our troops by the Cowboys in the play carrying an American flag in their honor. Tony Ault photo
The crowds were a little smaller than usual at the opening of the 94th Season of California’s Official Outdoor Play “Ramona” April 22 because of the 90 plus degree temperatures but nevertheless pleased at the outstanding performance. Tony Ault photo
The Rancho Moreno fiesta scene brought out some of the most colorful Mexican costuming during the traditional dance exhibition performed by local residents in the April 22 opening day of the “Ramona” play in the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater. Many of the Spanish dancers have performed at the play for many years much to pleasure to the thousands and thousands who have watched. Tony Ault photo
In this scene of the “Ramona” play the Moreno Rancho ranch owners and ranch hands guns and rifles at the ready ward off the cowboys led by Jim Ferrar, played by Dan Ferguson, who tell Juan Canito, played by Daniel Martinez, the overseer that they hold the claim to the rancho. Tony Ault photo
Here in the “Ramona” play Ramona and Felipe Moreno, played by Bret Cherland, enjoy a traditional Mexican dance at the rancho. Felipe is madly in love with Ramona, but Ramona seeks her own love with Alessandro. Tony Ault photo
Here this scene in the April 22 opening of the “Ramona” play at the Ramona Bowl, Ramona pleads with Alessandro not to go after the soldiers who killed his whole family in an attack on their Indian village. Tony Ault photo
A surprise and highlight of the annual “Ramona” play is the sudden appearance of dozens and sometimes hundreds of children who suddenly appear in the rocks and hills above the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater. Opening day was not exception as the hill came alive with Rock Indians with Indian soloist Frank Jaramillo singing high on the hill blessing the couples new baby. Tony Ault photo
Indian dancers from the Red Tail Spirit Dancers were a colorful addition to the opening of the 94th season of the California’s Official Outdoor Play “Ramona” that opened April 22. Tony Ault photo
“Ramona” stars Kayla Contreras and Joseph Valdez happily sign their autographs to the Ramona Play 2017 souvenir program following their first performance of the season April 22 in the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater. Tony Ault photo
Indian Hoop Dancer Terry Goedel has been delighting “Ramona” play crowds for 22 years, only having recently been named hoop dance World champion. He is master of the eight-hoop dance depicting the hope for the unity of the world. Tony Ault photo
Here Senora Moreno head of the household, played by Kathi Anderson, tells Padre Salvadierra, played by Robert Leibovich, she is not happy with the planned betrothal of Ramona and Don Felipe since Ramona part Indian. One of the most touching parts of the play is when Senora Moreno tells Ramona that her father was actually an Indian. Tony Ault photo