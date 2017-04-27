‘Ramona’ play opens at Ramona Bowl Amphitheater

California’s official Outdoor Play Ramona opened its 94th season this past weekend with the best performance yet played by Kayla Contreras and Joseph Valdez as Ramona and Alessandro along with some new scenes created by veteran Director Dennis Anderson.

Despite some 90-plus temperatures at the Ramona Bowl Saturday, April 22, a large crowd gathered to enjoy the sparkling performances of more than 500 skilled actors, cowboys, authentic American Indians, hundreds of local school children and extras all who make up the state’s official outdoor play.

These photos spotlight some of the opening day April 22 Ramona Play scenes. The play continues this weekend Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, in the historic Ramona Bowl and will be staged once more May 6 and 7 at 27400 Ramona Bowl Road in Hemet. Tickets range from $20 to $34 with a family 4 pack for $99 available at www.ramonabowl.com or at the ticket office. Call (800) 645-4465 for more information.