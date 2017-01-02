 Red Not Chili Peppers, Lose Your Illusion to host Saturday tribute concerts

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in January featuring the 60 plus Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays; the underground wine CAVE on weekends, and tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom. Due to the season, Luis Rey’s weekend entertainment is on hiatus.

The free January entertainment schedule includes tribute concerts at 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the Infinity Showroom. The first event Jan. 7 at 9:30 p.m. will be Club Infinity with DJ Gonzo. Red Not Chili Peppers, a tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Jan. 14, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze. The following weekend, Jan. 28, Lose Your Illusion, a tribute to Guns ‘n Roses will be presented, followed by Club Infinity with DJ Dennis Blaze.

In the 60 plus Club, Rob Ely, a tribute to Elvis, will play at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, followed by Bingo at 12:30 Thursday, Jan. 5. The Platters LIVE! Great Groups Review will feature Elmer Armstrong, Jr. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Bingo will again be offered Thursdays at 12:30. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Matthew Banks will present a tribute to Billy Joel, and Thursday, Jan. 19, will host Bingo. The Coastriders are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m., with Bingo Thursday, Jan. 26. The last Tuesday concert will be the Rip Masters, History of Rock and Rock Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Entertainment in the CAVE will feature a variety of acoustic pop and rock music. At 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Dave Reynolds will kick off the month with classic rock. Friday, Jan. 6, will present Pat Dowling, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8 will host Chris James playing energy acoustic pop and rock music. The next weekend Friday, Jan. 13 Dave Reynolds will again present variety and classic rock, followed by Warren LaPlante playing Top 40 hits, pop and classic rock Saturday and Reynolds’ variety and classic rock again Sunday at 5 p.m. The third weekend of January will see acoustic rock from Pat Dowling Jan. 20-22. The final weekend will host Chris James, Jan. 27-29, playing energy acoustic pop and rock music.

Not free events, but entertaining all the same. Australia’s Thunder From Down Under will be presented in the Infinity Showroom at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets start at $28, and are available at www.startickets.com.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Styx will play at 7:30 p.m. in the events center. Tickets for the event start at $55 and are available at www.startickets.com.