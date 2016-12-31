Ring in 2017 at Temecula’s annual New Year’s Eve Grape Drop

TEMECULA – Happy 2017, Temecula! Friends and family of all ages are invited to the annual New Year’s Eve Grape Drop Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning 6 p.m. at Town Square Park, 41000 Main Street in Temecula where the city’s custom-crafted, illuminated cluster of grapes begin the 65-foot descent to the third-story patio of the beautiful Civic Center clock tower.

Temecula’s signature celebration invites New Year’s Eve revelers to dance to live music, step into the Fun Zone, enjoy activities, and welcome the New Year with two countdowns: East Coast at 9 p.m. and west coast at midnight, both led by city officials. Fun Zone activities include hat making, calligraphy art, face painting and a giant slide.

The entertainment line-up set to perform on the steps of City Hall at 6 p.m. includes Barn Stage Company’s Preview, “Songs For A New World” and “Camelot In Concert.” Then at 6:35 p.m., The Kalama Brothers take the stage, followed by City Beat featuring The Main Street Horns at 8:30 p.m. the Smokin’ Cobras will take to the stage at 10:30 p.m.

The Valley Winds Community Band will also be performing in the Serendipity Parking Lot, located at 41950 Main St., from 6 – 9 p.m.

For more information on this and other events in the city of Temecula, visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 694-6480.