The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library presents ‘Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4’

TEMECULA – Comic book fans, assemble! “Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4” is here. Bring the entire family Saturday, May 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for fun-filled superhero event at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road.

Join the library and SoCal Games and Comics for a super day. Pick up a free comic book while supplies last, meet some of your favorite superheroes, enter to win a grand prize drawing for children and teens and hang out with fellow fans.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, this program is for all ages. Supplies are limited. Carpooling is encouraged.