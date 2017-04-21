The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library presents ‘Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4’

By on No Comment

“Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4” at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library includes many family activities like making superhero masks and coloring sheets of favorite superheroes. Courtesy photo
“Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4” at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library includes many family activities like making superhero masks and coloring sheets of favorite superheroes. Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – Comic book fans, assemble! “Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4” is here. Bring the entire family Saturday, May 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for fun-filled superhero event at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road.

Join the library and SoCal Games and Comics for a super day. Pick up a free comic book while supplies last, meet some of your favorite superheroes, enter to win a grand prize drawing for children and teens and hang out with fellow fans.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, this program is for all ages. Supplies are limited. Carpooling is encouraged.

Free comic books are available for children and teens while supplies last at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library Saturday, May 6, during “Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4.” Courtesy photo
Free comic books are available for children and teens while supplies last at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library Saturday, May 6, during “Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4.” Courtesy photo

, , ,

The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library presents ‘Free Comic Book Day, Vol. 4’ added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker