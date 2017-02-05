‘Roots of American Music’ shines brightly with Sandii Castleberry at the Hemet Diamond Valley Arts Council

The mellow sound of a saxophone and rhythmic strumming of the guitar paired well for the Saturday evening Jan. 21 performance of Sandii Castleberry and Paul Carman on the Diamond Valley Arts Council Stage.

The performance, entitled “The Roots of American Music,” came with a history lesson in American folk and jazz music and an opportunity for members of the audience to pick up and play some of the handmade musical instruments brought to America.

The musical instruments, including the limberjack, spoons, the jug, banjo, canjo, bandjar, washboard and dulcimer, were amazingly well-played by a happy group who won a place in the “band” by answering American music trivia question ask by Castleberry and Carman. They played the “Saints that Came Marching in;” it will be hard to forget the sounds made by the wee mortals in the band.

It was a fun and musically enlightening evening as the duo moved from the history and tunes of the American pilgrims and Appalachian mountain folks to the rocking sounds of New Orleans jazz. Castleberry, a retired teacher of music in local elementary schools, and Carman, a co-director of jazz music with jazz great Marshall Hawkins at the Idyllwild School of the Arts, sometimes forgot they were not teaching students, yet they found a very attentive audience who clapped along with the music and cheered them on.

As Castleberry showed her skill in playing each of the musical instruments used by American musicians through the nation’s first hundred years and beyond, Carman with his sax, flute, clarinet and djembe or African drum found it easy to match the sounds and tunes with some once popular American songs.

Some of their songs included “Froggy Went a Courtin,” “Oh Susanna” recreated to “Oh California,” “Has Anyone Seen My Gal,” “Five Foot Two, Eyes are Blue” and even a few impromptu acoustic and drum tunes. The appreciative audience joined in with the chorus of the songs as played by the duo.

After a break, while the audience talked and joked with the two musicians, Carman introduced the audience to a little of the history of jazz stemming from the first settlers in the port of New Orleans to the Roaring Twenties.

From there, the music turned to artists like K.D. Lang, with “Constant Craving,” one of Castleberry’s favorites and Carol King’s song “It’s too late.” Then came Castleberry’s own version of Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make it Through the Night.,” all backed up by Carman on sax and flute.

Castleberry’s and Carmen’s music can be heard on CD. Her three CDs, “The Perfect Mood,” “Folk Chronicles” and “Castleberry Christmas,” are available through the independent music company ‘cdbaby’ found online. Carman has some of his CDs through the Independent Music Link Archive CD Metronome, “Straight Ahead.” They make regular appearances in Idyllwild.

Residents and visitors to Hemet’s famous Historic Downtown Harvard Street will find the warm and welcoming Diamond Valley Arts Center, open daily for the best in local artist creations for show and sale. The artists are featured each month at stage shows on Saturdays and other special events.

The DVAC is located at 123 N. Harvard Street. They will host the internationally acclaimed Idyllwild Arts Jazz Combo Saturday, Feb. 4, under the direction of Carman at 7 p.m.

Also, scheduled on the DVAC stage is Tralain, a singer songwriter, Feb. 11; a Black History Month music presentation with Marshall Hawkins and SealHawk Mojo Feb. 19; Michael Britton, professional singer and guitarist March 4; and “One Too Many: A Blues Experience” Saturday, March 18.

Contact DVAC for more information on art shows and stage performances at www.thedvac.org or email dvacinfo@gmail.com. Call (951) 652-3822. There are regular memberships available for the artists group and discounts for members for the stage shows at the center that normally run at $25 per person, including two beverages. Snacks and a beverage bar are available at the performances. The gallery shows are free and open to the public daily during regular business hours.