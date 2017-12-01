Santa visits Pennypickles Museum

Santa has arrived in Temecula a little early this year. His first stop? Pennypickles Museum, of course.

The jolly old elf arrived at the popular children’s museum Friday, Nov. 24, in a one-horse open sleigh where the workers at Pennypickles Museum greeted him along with a crowd of families eager to share their Christmas wish lists.

Professor Pennypickles lets his good friend Santa borrow his cottage each year so families can visit him in an old-fashioned, non-commercial setting. Families were entertained with bubbles and gadgets supplied by the workers, Santa’s elves, while waiting for Santa to arrive and take up temporary residence in his decorated cottage. In each encounter, the children interact with Santa and walk out the chimney door at the conclusion.

Visiting Santa is free of charge, and parents are authorized to take pictures, but a donation is asked if photos are taken. While waiting in line, visitors can purchase refreshments like hot chocolate or mini muffins.

His visits take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, excluding Dec. 1. Hours are 6-9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. While Santa is in town, the Workshop remains open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information visit www.pennypickles.org.











