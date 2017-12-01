Santa visits Pennypickles Museum

First in line, Eva Rose Stephens shares jokes with Santa after his arrival at Pennypickles Museum Nov. 24. Stephanie Lai photo

Santa has arrived in Temecula a little early this year. His first stop? Pennypickles Museum, of course.

The jolly old elf arrived at the popular children’s museum Friday, Nov. 24, in a one-horse open sleigh where the workers at Pennypickles Museum greeted him along with a crowd of families eager to share their Christmas wish lists.

Professor Pennypickles lets his good friend Santa borrow his cottage each year so families can visit him in an old-fashioned, non-commercial setting. Families were entertained with bubbles and gadgets supplied by the workers, Santa’s elves, while waiting for Santa to arrive and take up temporary residence in his decorated cottage. In each encounter, the children interact with Santa and walk out the chimney door at the conclusion.

Visiting Santa is free of charge, and parents are authorized to take pictures, but a donation is asked if photos are taken. While waiting in line, visitors can purchase refreshments like hot chocolate or mini muffins.

His visits take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, excluding Dec. 1. Hours are 6-9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. While Santa is in town, the Workshop remains open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information visit www.pennypickles.org.

Rebeca Jimenez gives Santa a present before speaking to him at Pennypickles Museum Nov. 24. Stephanie Lai photo
Santa’s elves, Danae Giehl and Alexis Santhanam, set up the cottage before his arrival at Pennypickles museum, Friday, Nov. 24. Stephanie Lai photo


Santa’s Cottage at Pennypickles Museum offers children the opportunity to visit with the jolly old elf in a non-commercial setting. Stephanie Lai photo
A special setting area at Santa’s Cottage in Pennypickles Museum in Old Town Temecula, allows a quiet place for children to visit with Santa. Stephanie Lai photo


The finished decoration on Santa’s cottage at Pennypickles Museum. Stephanie Lai photo
Santa consults with his elves before he sits in his big chair to visit with all the good little boys and girls at Pennypickles Museum Friday, Nov. 24. Stephanie Lai photo


Much to the delight of boys and girls gathered to see the spectacle, Santa arrives at Pennypickles Museum on a one-horse open sleigh Nov. 24. Stephanie Lai photo

