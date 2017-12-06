Santa’s Electric Light Parade illuminates Temecula in holiday cheer

Santa’s Electric Light Parade participants march in Temecula’s 25th annual Christmas parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta’s Dorothy McElhinney Middle School marching band performs and marches in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Compton High School marching band performs and marches in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Potter House Church members, from left, Kholood Benner, Rena Salas, 9, and Selena Martinez, 10, sing “Silent Night” as they march in Santa’s Electric Light Parade in Old Town Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta’s Dorothy McElhinney Middle School color guard performs and marches in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta’s Dorothy McElhinney Middle School color guard performs and marches in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta’s Dorothy McElhinney Middle School marching band performs and marches in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
The Chaparral High School Platinum Sound marching band performs and marches in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Chaparral High School senior Tiffany Serna twirls a fire baton while leading the high school’s marching band in Old Town Temecula during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Santa’s Electric Light Parade participants wave to spectators lining Old Town Front Street in Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Thousands of people huddle in the cold along Old Town Front Street in Temecula to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Girl Scouts Unit 1919 members march in Old Town Temecula during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Girl Scouts Unit 1919 members march in Old Town Temecula during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Young church members of St. Jeanne De Lestonnac portray a nativity scene in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Lisa J. Mails Elementary School Color Guard march along the parade route in Old Town Temecula, during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta’s Thompson Middle School Marching Band performs in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade in Old Town, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Ballet Folklorico of Temecula dancers perform traditional dances in Old Town Temecula during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Ballet Folklorico of Temecula dancers perform and march in Old Town Temecula during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Ballet Folklorico of Temecula dancers perform traditional dances in Old Town Temecula during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
A couple cruises along the parade route and waves to spectators from inside an Airstream trailer during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade in Old Town Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Thousands of people huddle in the cold along Old Town Front Street in Temecula to see the city’s annual Christmas parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula Valley Dachshund Club members march in the Santa’s Electric Light Parade in Old Town Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Rancho California Water District members wave to spectators at the Santa’s Electric Light Parade in Old Town Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
A Rancho California Water District big rig covered in Christmas lights glows as it rolls along the parade route in Old Town Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Glitzy cheerleaders wave pom-poms at spectators attending the Santa’s Electric Light Parade in Old Town Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
The Grinch interacts with spectators lining Old Town Front Street during the Santa’s Electric Light Parade in Temecula, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
The Temecula Valley High School marching band marches through Old Town during the 25th annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Santa’s Electric Light Parade illuminates Temecula in holiday cheer added by on Shane Gibson December 6, 2017
