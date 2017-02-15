‘Shake, Rattle and Roller Derby’ adult program slams into the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library Feb. 23

TEMECULA – It’s time to “whip it” down to the library for a fun event. Be the “lead jammer” and “skate past the pack” to get a front row seat at the program, “Shake, Rattle and Roller Derby” Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library located at 30600 Pauba Road.

Join Brittani Breaking Dawn and other members of the Wine Town Rollers as they talk about the high contact sport of roller derby. Learn about the history of the sport, how it is played and what gear to use to stay safe. The derby girls might even inspire guests to pick out their own roller derby name. Once the night is over, guests will be both a roller derby expert and a fan.

This program for adults, 18 years and older, is sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries. Space is limited, and carpooling is encouraged. For additional information, please call (951) 693-8900.