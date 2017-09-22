Shakespeare in the Vines impressed with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at Bailey’s Winery

-
-
Friends gather for the performance of “The Importance of Being Earnest” put together by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery, Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Daniel Jerz plays John “Jack” Worthing in “The Importance of Being Earnest” put together by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Samuel Waisman plays Algernon Moncrieff in “The Importance of Being Earnest” presented by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Shakespeare in the Vines presents Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” at Bailey’s Winery the evening of Thursday, Sept.14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Donna Cory plays Lady Bracknell in “The Importance of Being Earnest,” as presented by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept.14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Sarah Kristen Gibbon presents Cecily Cardew in “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Merriman the butler, played by Bill Brown, sets the table for Algernon Moncrieff in “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Dr. Fredrick Chasuble, as played by Edward Howell, left and Miss Letitia Prism, as played by Nichole Trugler, right, perform in “The Importance of Being Earnest” presented by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Algernon Moncrieff, as played by Samuel Waisman, left and Cecily Cardew, as played by Sarah Kristen Gibbon, right, perform in “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Algernon Moncrieff as played by Samuel Waisman, right and John “Jack” Worthing, as played by Daniel Jerz, left, in Shakespeare In The Vine’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” perform together at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Algernon Moncrieff as played by Samuel Waisman, left, performs with Lady Bracknell, as played by Donna Cory, in “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Gwendolen Fairfax, as played by Monica Reichl, left and John “Jack” Worthing as played by Daniel Jerz, right, present Shakespeare’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Miss Letitia Prism, as played by Nichole Trugler, presents “The Importance of Being Earnest” as put together by Shakespeare in the Vines at Bailey’s Winery Thursday, Sept. 14. Meghan Taylor photo
Bailey's Winery, Shakespeare in the Vines, The Importance of Being Earnest, Theater
The venue is always fantastic. Too bad this did not come out during its run as it might have helped sales.
Hi Rich,
Be sure to check out our community calendar each week online and in print. We have a variety of great entertainment options, including Shakespeare in the Vines, listed. KH