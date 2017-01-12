South Coast Winery’s annual Bridal Showcase offers inspiration for future brides

When it comes to planning a wedding, many brides find themselves overwhelmed with the number of decisions that need to be made. From finding the perfect wedding dress designed to make her feel like a princess, to cakes, caterers, photographers and choosing a venue, future brides and their families are faced with a variety of arrangements that are needed to create the wedding of their dreams.

So what’s a girl to do to avoid all the stress that seems to go hand-in-hand with planning a wedding? The answer is easy, visit South Coast Winery, Resort & Spa during their Bridal Showcase. With a variety of vendors from florists to photographers, the annual event has everything a future bride needs to plan her happily ever after.

“The South Coast Bridal Showcase gives engaged couples the opportunity to visit the property and envision what the wedding of their dreams might look like here at the winery,” the winery’s Senior Catering Manager Stacey Chrisman said.

In one breathtaking location designed to make wedding planning a breeze, the Bridal Showcase at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa will offer future brides, their friends and family the opportunity to visit a variety of vendors from throughout the Temecula Valley.

“This year’s Bridal Showcase will be the best yet,” Chrisman said, adding that after taking a year off from the event, this year’s showcase will be, “Bigger, better and more creative.”

“We are partnering with Temecula’s best wedding vendors to reimagine our favorite fairytales in each space featuring a different theme,” she said. “Each vendor is unleashing their imagination to create some of the most beautiful of wedding themes for the event.”

According to Chrisman, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the winery’s stunningly beautiful wedding venues, villas and hotel while enjoying a sampling of some of South Coast’s award-winning wines and delicious appetizers. The Tasting Room, Vineyard Rose Restaurant and Grapeseed Spa will be open all day if visitors want to experience everything South Coast has to offer.

Now in its 10th year, the Bridal Showcase will feature photographers, DJ’s, florists, wedding planners and designers, cakes and desserts, rental companies, attire and hair and makeup and “of course representatives from our resort and spa,” Chrisman said.

The winery’s exclusive vendors will meet with those in attendance and offer complimentary, expert wedding advice and ideas as well as wedding specials and promotions that are only offered during the Bridal Showcase.

“Happily ever after begins here, so for couples booking the day of the showcase, South Coast will be offering a discount off our wedding packages,” Chrisman said. “Those attending can expect to see some incredible offers from our vendors for booking as well.”

To take advantage of the discounts offered by South Coast Winery Resort & Spa, brides should be prepared to submit their contract and a non-refundable deposit. Space is limited at the winery so booking early is always a superb idea.

Admission is free for the one-day Bridal Showcase, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Coast Winery Resort & Spa is located in the heart of Temecula Valley Wine Country at 34843 Rancho California Road. Those wishing to attend can RSVP by calling (951) 587-9463, ext. 7275.

To learn more about the winery, visit www.southcoastwinery.com. For bridal updates, decor ideas and tips, follow @SouthCoastWineryWeddings on Instagram.