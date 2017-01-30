Spring Music Festival auditions announced

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Music Teachers Association is sponsoring the 2017 Spring Music Festival auditions. The auditions will take place Feb. 25 in several music studios in the Temecula Valley area; see entry form for more information.

Entrants must not be over 18 years old as of Feb. 25, or above 12th grade. The purpose of the audition is to provide music students the opportunity and experience of preparing and performing two solo pieces for adjudication. Each student will receive a written evaluation of their performance. If a student is the winner of their entrance category, they will play at the Honors Recital April 22. The festival is open to any teachers, whether they are members of the association or not. Deadline to enter is Feb. 4.

For the entry form and information about the festival, please call TVMTA President Elizabeth Medici at (951) 972-7998, TVMTA Vice President Cecilia Unpingco at (951) 551-7162 or visit www.tvmta.org.