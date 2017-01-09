Tailgaters Chili Cook-off Weekend at Pala RV Resort, Jan. 13-14

PALA – Pala RV Resort will offer its guests a Tailgaters Chili Cook-off Weekend, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14 that in addition to selecting the best chili also will offer a beer bingo game and a team spirit site decoration contest. Prizes will be awarded in all three events.

The Chili Cook-off will start at noon, Saturday, Jan. 14, at the RV Resort clubhouse. Contestants should bring their chili entries in a crockpot. The beer bingo game will be played from 3-4 p.m. in the clubhouse. Contestants, who must be minimum age 21 to participate, should bring a can of beer to play. The winner of each round will receive a bag of beer. The team spirit site decorating contest will start at 5 p.m. All participants will decorate their site with their favorite football team to win a prize.

Guests must stay a minimum of two nights, Friday and Saturday, and reservations are being accepted at (844) 472-5278. Pala RV Resort is rated a perfect 10/10*/10 by Good Sam, the national RV Resort rating publication. For more information, visit www.palacasino.com.