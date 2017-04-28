Tamale Festival spices things up in Hemet

Get ready for the second annual Diamond Valley Tamale Festival, taking place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Diamond Valley Lake Sports Complex, 1801 Angler Ave. in Hemet. Admission and parking are both free, with many regional entertainers and vendors providing activities for families.

The event will act as a fundraiser for the nonprofit group, Dark Horse Performing Arts Foundation; the funds raised will be donated to local art programs or productions. However, the focus is primarily on community involvement and community benefit.

“The event is all about the community, and is meant to bring the community together.” Charles Juarez, president of the Dark Horse Performing Arts Foundation, said.

Since the California arts budget is being cut, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts, Dark Horse hopes to provide funding to alleviate costs for local performing arts groups with donations to the community.

There are more than 500 patrons and 60 vendors lined up for the event, including notable brands and local craftsmen as well as live artist painting sessions. Five bands will be performing throughout the day from local Hemet groups and musicians from Los Angeles, Banning and Long Beach. The Hot Flamingos, Rich Harmony and the Rockin’ Trio will be featured.

The children’s area will have face painters and local company Kid Zone’s super hero accessories. The beer garden area will host multiple beer companies for tasting and drinks for those over 21 years of age. Five food trucks will be available with a variety of food in addition to tamales, such as Korean barbecue, pizza and more.

With the initial event exceeding over 2,000 attendees, the event’s second year has raised high expectations. The event planners are preparing for over 3,500 people to attendance.

The Diamond Valley Tamale Festival is also being held in conjunction with the Diamond Valley Vintage Car Show, where over 60 classic vehicles will be displayed. The main sponsor for this event is Valley Wide Recreation.