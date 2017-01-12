Teen Program ‘College Prep: Financial Aid & Student Loans’ at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

TEMECULA – An exciting life at a dream college is in sight. Pave the way by attending the teen program, “College Prep: Financial Aid & Student Loans,” Monday, Jan. 23, from 7 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road.

High school students have completed everything they need to apply to college. They aced their exams, earned a great SAT score, completed multiple college applications, and perfected their personal essay. They’re ready for college, but how will they pay for textbooks, housing, meal plan or and tuition? Learn useful tips from Ashlynne Van Selus from Wells Fargo about financial aid and student loans.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, this program is for teens, grades 7-12. Space is limited, and carpooling is encouraged. For additional information, please call (951) 693-8900.