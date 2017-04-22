Temecula Bluegrass Festival to bring top bluegrass musicians

It will soon be time to tap your toes and clap your hands to the strumming and fiddling of some of the best bluegrass bands in the nation coming to Tucalota Springs RV Park in Sage April 28, 29 and 30. The 3-day Temecula Valley Bluegrass Festival is presented to benefit local school music programs.

The family and animal friendly special event, presented by the Moyer Entertainment Group, will include top bluegrass groups on two stages, RV and tent camping, jamming, workshops, craft vendors, a Wild West Show, food, beer and wine. Moyer Entertainment Group is the nonprofit organization that supports the Temecula Valley Music Awards.

The main stage will see Jeff Scroggins and Colorado, Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic, Bluegrass Brethren Gospel, Salty Suites, MohaviSoul, Damascus Road, Sligo, Rags, Prairie, Sky, Grasslands, Gone Tomorrow, Desparado, Sweet Tidings Gospel, The Bluegrass Ghosts, Wild Oats and Drought Tolerant Bluegrass.

The single-microphone stage will feature Will Champlin, Chi McClean, Lady Rogo, Isaiah Olsen, Dulaney & Co., John Rankin and Keenwild.

Tickets are now on sale at www.TemeculaBluegrass.com. A three-day pass is $60, with tent camping at $80 and dry RV camping at $180. Children under 12 are free. For more information, call Moyer Entertainment Group at (442) 444-0068. If paid in advance, attendees can bring their PayPal documents at check-in and receive their wristbands.