Temecula to celebrate Mozart’s birthday with piano concert at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

TEMECULA – The city of Temecula’s Community Services Department, in partnership with the Yiyi Ku Piano Studio, will present the annual concert celebrating Mozart’s birthday and his genius works with piano solos, duets and a concerto movement Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road.

Born in 1756, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was considered by most experts to have been a child prodigy and a musical genius. He defined the Classical era with over 600 works.

Attend the free event featuring classical piano selections presented by Ku’s piano students, followed by cake, coffee and punch in celebration of Mozart’s birth Jan. 27.

For more information on this event and other Arts, Culture and Entertainment events, please visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 240-4268.