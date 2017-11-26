Temecula hosts 20th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the duck pond

TEMECULA – The festive holiday season begins as the holly and the ivy are rolled out for Temecula’s 20th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, at the Temecula Duck Pond, 28250 Ynez Road.

Mayor Maryann Edwards looks forward to ‘Rocking around the Christmas Tree’ with Temecula residents and visitors.

“This is my favorite time of year. There are so many fun and meaningful things to do in Temecula, and everyone has that special holiday spirit. On behalf of the Edwards family, my city council colleagues and everyone in the city of Temecula family, we wish our entire community and their loved ones a very merry Christmas and a happy and safe holiday season,” Mayor Edwards said.

Attendees can enjoy a tasty treat, a visit from Santa Claus and a celebratory performance by Resonate! Vocal Group as they count down the tree lighting. Bring the entire family, neighbors and friends to join the city of Temecula Community Services Department for the cheery annual tradition.

For more information, visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 694-6480.