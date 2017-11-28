Temecula hosts 25th annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade, Dec. 1

TEMECULA – Come one and all to celebrate the special night of holiday lights, wonder and cheer. The community is invited to watch the 25th annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade, 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, as it travels south through Old Town and beginning at the intersection of Del Rio Road and Jefferson Avenue.

There will be twinkling floats, holiday music performed by school marching bands and much more as the city launches the holiday season.

“Santa’s Electric Light Parade in beautiful Old Town Temecula gets our family in the holiday spirit every year. Watching friends and neighbors pass by in lighted holiday garb or riding on huge lighted floats is a wonderful way to kick off the season and enjoy the community pride that brings us together. From the hilarious to the humble, our annual family friendly Christmas Parade combines Temecula’s small town feel with Old Town’s charm for a magical hometown Holiday evening,” Mayor Maryann Edwards said.

Parade viewing will be available along Old Town Front Street from just south of Rancho California Road to the intersection of Santiago Road and also on Jefferson Avenue between Rancho California Road and Del Rio Road on the west side of the street only.

For more information, visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 694-6480.