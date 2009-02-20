Temecula singer-songwriter Bipsy killed

Author’s note: Much of the information in this article came from a Valley News interview conducted in 2007. Some of the information came from numerous informal conversations that took place between the author and the deceased between 1999 and 2008.
Last Thursday, one of Temecula’s most brilliant artistic minds was murdered.
Her name was Elizabeth Kellenbarger Amirian, but those who knew her called her Bipsy.
According to police reports, she was stabbed to death in a minivan on the third floor of The Promenade mall’s parking structure by Pala resident Mickey David Beauchamp Wagstaff.
Wagstaff was Bipsy’s fiancé. The motivations for the murder are still unknown.
According to police officials, an officer witnessed the murder while patrolling the parking structure.
When the officer ordered Wagstaff out of the vehicle, he refused. So police broke in the back window of the van and used a taser to knock Wagstaff out. The police then arrested him.
Bipsy died at the scene.
“I am still so shocked,” said Janet Gorman, a concertgoer and friend since high school choir. “She only spoke about how happy she was with [Wagstaff]. She lit up when speaking of him. She spoke of him as being a wonderful man.”
Her music
Fans knew Bipsy for her graceful virtuosity on the piano, her airy, angelic voice and thoughtful lyrics.
On any given weekend, Bipsy – who got her nickname from a nanny when she was a child – could be found playing open mic nights at various coffee shops from Temecula to Escondido.
Tori Amos and Kate Price inspired her playing, she said, and it showed.
Most of her songs were somber but crystalline and graceful, like someone might hear in a dream. Her songs were in minor keys and accompanied only by her voice.
Much of her music conveyed her deep, unconventional kind of spirituality.
Bipsy was a Christian but a great admirer of Jewish culture.
This shows in her song “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, and in “Feast of Tabernacles,” which Bipsy wrote after reading the Book of Nehemiah for the first time.
She had been recording a full-length album bit by bit for more than three years. The album was to be titled “BattleCry.”
Bipsy posted a blog on Jan. 13 saying she was in the production stage of the album and would finally release it this month.
“Can you sense my excitement as i type, can you feel it!!! [sic],” she wrote.
She wrote and produced the album herself, she said during conversations last year, and planned to sell it at her live performances.
In an interview in July 2007, she said the years during which she wrote the album – 2005 to 2007 – were the most difficult of her life.
Plans for a tour, which she had put together herself, had fallen apart. For most of that time she had worked two jobs. And during that period, her marriage had ended in a divorce.
Writing music helped her get through it, she said, and it was the only constant in her chaotic life.
Her life
Bipsy grew up in the back of an art studio. Her father, Acop “Jack” Amirian, ran a framing business in North Carolina in addition to selling his paintings of Civil War scenes.
“That had a huge impact on my life,” Bipsy said in 2007.
The family’s home was attached to Acop’s art studio, so Bipsy was constantly surrounded in her father’s work.
“I grew up around art. I loved watching my father paint his battle scenes,” she said. “When I couldn’t sleep at night, I would come and watch him paint, because he’d paint all night.”
Despite living in an environment alive with creativity, Bipsy’s home life was repressive and stifled.
She blamed her father for this, saying he was abusive and controlling.
“[The Amirian children] didn’t really have a normal life,” she said. “We weren’t allowed to really do anything outside of home. We couldn’t do anything extracurricular; we weren’t allowed to have friends outside of school. We couldn’t go to people’s houses or anything like that… My mom couldn’t leave the house, talk on the phone, have any friends or get her driver’s license.”
This “isolated existence” is part of the reason Bipsy got so good at playing the piano, she said.
“I didn’t have the normal diversions of childhood,” she said.
For some reason, playing the piano came naturally to Bipsy. In 2007, she talked about the first time she ever touched a piano.
“I went with my dad to a Radio Shack and there was a keyboard. I started playing and a big crowd gathered around me because I was playing songs I had heard on the radio,” she recalled.
After that day, she was in love with the idea of playing the piano. She begged her father for piano lessons, but he refused.
“It wasn’t because we couldn’t afford it,” Bipsy said. “I think it was just because of his whole mentality that children weren’t meant to be heard and women shouldn’t be out in public.”
Then Bipsy remembered her mother had an old broken keyboard tucked away in a dusty corner of their home. So she got it out and, trying to repair it, gave herself an electrical shock.
“That’s how desperate I was [to play it],” she said.
Bipsy spent her life perfecting her already prodigious piano playing skill so she might do justice to the God to which she dedicated her life.
“If only i had the talent to fully give Him the praise He is due,” Bipsy wrote in a blog on her MySpace page. “At least i will have eternity to play and sing more skillfully when he returns [sic].”
Her music is still online at www.myspace.com/beatnikbipsy.
In addition, several videos of her performances are available on Youtube.com by typing “Bipsy” in the search bar.
A memorial service for Bipsy will take place at 4 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Community Church of the Valley at 27570 Commerce Center Dr. in Temecula. For more information, call the church at (951) 676-3007.
The pastor has asked attendees to make a donation to the church rather than buy flowers, which he said will go to funding Bethel Mission in India.
Her memorial service was an amazing tribute to our Lord Jesus. She was an amazing child of God and will always be remembered for that. I pray that her music will live on and inspire people as it inspires me to live more for Christ.
Kim B.
im frm pala lived here my whole life of 27 years never ever seen this guy before
Bipsy was and is the most unique and amazing person i’ve ever had the chance to know. i will miss her everyday forever.
religion was what this murder was all about. i wish people would open their eyes and quite being so blind.
i went to bible college with her about 8 years ago… it just doesnt make sense to me…
Bipsy IS my little sister. She was always cooler than me and made sure I knew it. i will never stop getting to know her.
i knew her as well as i could. my brother was her brother dorm at TBI. she use to come over to our house and spend hours with my mom and doing her clothes… we had the funnest time when we all went to astroworld. then the next year i was 1st year and didnt talk to her much but she was stil in contact with my mom. my mom was truly heart broken about this. i dont understand how you can be so close to someone and not realize that they have this WHOLE other side to them. (her fiance) you will be missed dearly my love. see you when i get there. hold a spot for me in that AWESOME choir!
There’s two sides to every story. NO ONE knows what made Mickey snap. He was very much in love with Bipsy. It’s a sad story because both families lost loved ones. All we can do is pray for the loved ones of this tragic occurance.
There are NOT two sides to every story when one “side” kidnaps, rapes, stabs an innocent person 39 times and slashes their throat. What an evil heartless thing to even say.
I personally could never harm someone I love and especially to do what he did is insane. My daughter was good friends with Bipsy and her heart is broken along with everyone else who knew and loved her. There are two sides but one side is alive and one was taken from us.
You know, that’s infuriating. my mother reads these. Yes, there ARE two sides to every story, but in THIS case, one side is DEAD, isn’t she? Mickey Wagstaff murdered my sister, was caught red-handed stabbing her, so I really don’t care to hear his side. But, wow, wouldn’t it be so enlightening to hear how she deserved to be kidnapped in her own van, tied up, raped, and stabbed like, a hundred times? Maybe we can all LEARN something!
I knew Bipsy and loved her and her music.
My son was the best man when she married Dax. I also videotaped their wedding. They were to my house a few times. Bipsy played and sang at our holiday party a few years ago and she mesmerized everyone. She was a kindred spirit. Her music was so beautiful and haunting. She was awesome and I am so heartbrokern over this I can barely breathe. I can only imagine how her family is feeling. I pray for all of you so much. My husband felt the same way about her and he also is very upset. She touched our hearts in a way very few people can. I am sorry people enter hurtful things. You need to listen only to the good. No matter what, Bipsy did NOT deserve this!!
Helen, please let your Mom read this one.
I emailed Isaac and told him how we feel.
I don’t have an address to send you a card. So, know that there are people out there that loved her and we are thinking of you and feeling your pain.
All our Love and sympathy, John and Sue
"Two sides to every story?" Bipsy was stabbed in the back, repeatedly, and did not even see it coming. When someone rapes AND kills, I think we already know his side of the story and his motivation.
And BB, religion was not the reason for someone being raped and killed. Get a clue or don’t talk about things you know absolutely nothing about. This guy broke about 25 different Bible rules. It’s really sickening how certain members of the anti-religious crowd think that people should not live by God’s rules and are nothing more than evolved animals, then when a person acts like an animal and disobeys the Bible, they think they can blame "religion" somehow. If he had been any kind of Christian, this simply wouldn’t have happened.
Isaac, May God bless you my friend and comfort your family during this time. You do know that any capital murder case in the State of California always has to have a trial according to state law. So, we will all have to endure going through this and re-living this event. Stay strong and focused on our Lord for he is great and merciful to those who trust in Him! I hope you know who this is and that you didn’t lose my number. Brotherly love to you and yours! K-
Issac, I knew Bips from TBI (she was one of the two that I could always be found with, Gina being the other), she spoke of you fondly.
At the beginning of January I contacted her about some music, she graciously allowed me the rights to use "Beautiful" on my photography website, I am so grateful to have a part of her. I am heartbroken at what happened, your family is fervently in my prayers. Jehovah will carry you through this.
I partially agree with the commenter that blamed religion. Religion has the whole world screwed up. It is only a deep seeded relationship with our savior that can and will save you.
Good point Ellie. Religion can potentially be terrible. It can be used to exalt oneself and make a person arrogant and encourage them to look down on the less "holy" who don’t follow their religoin’s dictates. A real Christian knows that he or she is lost and wicked without the Savior and lives a life based on grace and celebration of God’s forgiveness that leads to real love. If the killer knew Jesus he could have loved my sister and let her leave him without snapping and killing her because of his lust.
I grew up in the same town with the Amirians. Melody and I are so saddened and shocked by this news. Bipsy was always an exceptional person…but Helen don’t underestimate your coolness! I’m sorry for your loss.
I loved Bipsy. She went to my church and sang and blessed us with her music. I miss her so much. B-Age 14
This is a sad story. He must have been on drugs, or else was a horrible person. I’m thinking the former. Either way, it is totally his fault so don’t even think about his side of the story.
Bipsy is a friend of a friend. She inspires me to live a more set apart life to Yeshua.
Isaac. I am not from the anti religion crowd, I am just sick of kids not being able to make their own choices because of their parents beliefs. When god and religion are shoved down your throats everyday and you are able to make your take responcability for your own actions because you put everything in gods hands we have a problem. Grow up Isaac, Im not saying religion is the reason she was raped and killed. It is the reason he and kids like him are confused.
I remember Bipsy from New Covenant Fellowship. What a beautiful young lady she was. My husband enjoyed talking to her about Armenian things because he was also Armenian things. I just found out yesterday that it was Bipsy. My heart is so sad for her family. My condolences go out to you, her family. She is now in heaven with our Father. Rest in Peace sweet Bipsy.
i knew them both and i would have never thought mickey could do that. i wish we could have some answers, he actually was telling me how he weas going to propose to her and how much in love he was. i just cant wrap my head around this.
Thanks everybody…I feel like so many people are trying to get in touch with me as though by knowing me they will get a part of Bipsy back. Well know that we are nothing alike. And that I get your good intentions but I dont have a lot of emotion to spare for anyone at this time. If you would like to share with me about her…that would actually help me more. Those hardest years for her were years I barely saw my sister. And it is hitting me very hard that I dont HAVE a sister anymore. My brothers still do…but I am no Bipsy. I am not even a Christian. And no…this has not scared me back into believing. I was scared out of believing ten years ago. If you want to help this hurting world lets work on eliminating the selfishness that perpetuates acts like these…the real reason true love is disappearing.
Mickey will have to answer to GOD all almighty someday. I hope someone in prison does him in like what happened to the great Jeffrey Dalmer, kill the SOB. I am tired of my tax dollars paying for these dead beats. May his deceased girlfriend rest in peace.
bipsy was truely a gifted girl when i knew her and i only wish i’d have kept in touch.isaac and helen thanx for being so kind to me and letting me be all awkward around you all.i still remember when we were all wilder and in many ways more innocent.i only hope you guys still remember me.i still have an old poem written by bipsy if you guys would like to have it.www.myspace.com/mmisfitx .id love to hear from you guys.
bipsy was truely a gifted girl when i knew her and i only wish i’d have kept in touch.isaac and helen thanx for being so kind to me and letting me be all awkward around you all.i still remember when we were all wilder and in many ways more innocent.i only hope you guys still remember me.i still have an old poem written by bipsy if you guys would like to have it.myspace.com/mmisfitx .id love to hear from you guys,sorry for the repeat
By the way, since some of you who knew Bipsy from years back seem to be reading this…it’s cool to hear from you. Bipsy’s life completely changed when she became a Christ-follower. She quit drugs, getting drunk, being depressed, etc. and started making a huge difference in the world. Her music is just one small piece of it. Her idea of a good weekend was to round up toys and drive to TJ and give them to kids…she lived more in her short life than most people do in a hundred years.
Some of you wouldn’t even recognize Bipsy if you saw her in her last years…she just glowed. She was never shy about telling her story, you can read it today on her myspace.
BB, you are still not making any logical sense. Ranting or telling people to "grow up" doesn’t count for anything I’m afraid. And you should show some respect in this situation. If my sister hadn’t been "confused" by faith in Christ, she wouldn’t have lived past the age of 15. I speak as someone who actually knows the people involved.
Whatever your strong opinions are about religion, you should be wise enough to know not to jam your opinions into the middle of conversations about people whom you don’t know. It’s rude.
mickey was such a breath of fresh air, i dont get what happened… i have no hate or judgement for him, merely sympathy. nobody should be able to judge him for you were not there. only to good Lord should know what has happened. My condolences to Elizabeth and her family. I am sorry for your loss. still no reason to hate.
Yes, a “breath of fresh air” who raped murdered, stabbed a girl 39 times and slashed her throat. Some sick people out there. Hope no “breath of fresh air” murders YOUR child
ABrown, there were witnesses and a confession. Be thankful that the "judgement" of society separates you and your family from a few of the sick, evil people in the world–Mickey included.
"What happened" was that Wagstaff raped and murdered Bipsy. I wouldn’t normally bother responding to such simple-minded nonsense but calling him a "breath of fresh air" is just too much.
Yes, only the Lord knows what happened that day…the Lord and the sherrif that caught Mickey red-handed, (literally,) stabbing her repeatedly, in broad daylight, in public, in the back of her own van…where she was tied up, having been kidnapped days earlier…there could be any number of secenarios. What planet did you grow up on, ABrown?
To the Amirian family: I cannot think of the words that would provide the comfort I wish I could give you. I am sorry for the pain you have felt, and I have pain of my own. I went to Chaparral High School with Bipsy and I saw her a couple of times since we graduated. We both performed in the talent show, and I will never forget her. She always had an outpouring of the Holy Spirit, and she was one of the few people in my life who had a positive effect in my Christian walk. I remember that I wanted to be more like her. She had a sincere love for the Lord, for everyone else, and she had the confidence to express it. The peace that Nikki had that Bipsy desired, was the same peace that I noticed in Bipsy in high school, and desired for myself. Nikki had the same effect on Bipsy that Bipsy had on me. I am so grateful that I had a chance to know her. I want you to know that she was one of the major influences in my life that help to get me saved and to strengthen my relationship with the Lord. I will never forget her. Love, Cassandra.
I knew bipsy from TBI she was a true insperation, and if im able to influince half of the number of people she influinced in her life ,in mine. it will be a blessing. let us all seze the moment and make the most of life just like she would want us to. ps sorry this is so late i just learned about this
I grew up with Mickey around my house every day. I thought i knew him inside and out. I was wrong. About a week before the murder i listened to both Mickey and Bipsy sing at a church, they seemed so happy. It was a shock to everyone to hear what had happened. My family still talkes to Mickey every now and then. He is in jail preaching the bible. He claims to have been possessed and does not remeber a thing about that day. I do not know what to believe, however i do know that he had controll over what he did and he will get what he desreves in Heaven.
Christians don’t get possessed. He was still, apparently, able to drive for several days with my sister tied up in the back of the van.
He’s allowed to talk to people? He hasn’t even had the nerve to stand trial yet. What utter bullcrap! I bet he wonders why poor little him wound up in jail, the little lamb.
Not only do I not understand the entitled mentality of these spoiled little white men, but to add insult to injury, there’s the people who sympathize with rapists, torturers, and murderers, even claiming to believe these people are Christians? God help us all.
This is the saddest story, Lord please help and heal Bipsy’s family. Not even time can wipe out this kind of grief and loss, only an eternal God can help. However, as I know the ONE TRUE GOD, the Jewish Messiah of the world. He loved her so much to save her out of a world of destruction and now she is with Him forever and ever. I do believe Bipsy would want her family to go on and reach out to her God and Saviour that you would have the love and peace she had, plus, the fact that you would all be together again one day forever! There is only hope in a dark and dying world when you know Yeshua the Messiah!
Lots of love, hugs and Shalom to you all.
I was bipsy’s roommate in college and I can’t stop thinking about her I still can’t even erase her cell phone numbers from my phone… I miss her so much and think about her all the time. And I was reading some of the comments about Mickey saying he was a nice guy and a breath of fresh air How dare you say something like that on here when he out right murdered one of the most amazingly beautiful woman of God! It just. Makes me sick how ignorant people can be… May God be with the Family of Bipsy hugs! I love you bipsy—– your number one fan always!
I was Bipsy’s friend for a long time. She was friends with my stepbrother years ago when I lived in fallbrook, and back in 2005 before I went to rehab I frequented "His Place Coffee House" where she worked. She gave me rides to church sometimes and helped give encouraging words to me while I was battling my demons. Her being gone left a hole in my heart, she was very special to me. I’m glad to be able to see her one day in heaven. I think we should pray for Mickey and his salvation, no matter how much hate exists towards him. There’s nothing in this world that the blood of Christ does not cover. If anyone hates me for writing this, I’m okay with that. That man needs prayer, and none of us deserve salvation, Jesus freely gave it. It’s not up to us who receives it and who doesn’t. If you can stomach it, pray for him.
I have been thinking about Bipsy a lot lately. I have wondered what the courts have done, if anything. Does anyone know what is going on?
I went to Texas Bible Institute with Bipsy, she lived across the hall from me. She was such a loving and happy lady. I looked up to her because she was so confident and she had awesome style.
To Bipsy’s family, I pray for you often.
I’m sorry but I’ve spent time with. mickey having bible study with him this year everyday in jail. He is so refreshing we took turns leading bible study . I’m deeply sadened 4 your loss . I m sorry about both famalies loses .
And I am sorry too that he is teaching Bible, which is disgusting. He has NO discernment and is NO Christian. Sorry, but I am a Christian and the mother of his victim. Mickey teaches blasphemy and no true Believer would be in any Bible study he leads. He has never even gotten saved.
If Mickey did kill Bipsy, and the evidence shows overwhelmingly that he did, he will not make it to heaven under ANY circumstance. God has reserved another place for killers – HELL.
This is where killers go. NOT heaven.
This case shows that Satan is alive and well and was at least for a few moments in time-in Mickey. So sorry for both families but the Bible does say that all have fallen short of the glory of God and yes, there is forgiveness through Christ for even murderers but Mickey must ask for forgiveness, repent and can be saved. Let’s pray for even his salvation–as true followers of Christ. Yes, there were two lives lost during this tragedy. Hopefully, one more will come to truly accept Christ as his savior. Elizabeth is surely in Heaven today. It was only about the evil that is always trying to undo Christ’s followers–that was the religious connection. Rest in Peace Bipsy. May both families find the peace that only God can give you after this loss.
Anna: The dirt bag was sentenced to life without parole, but he should have received the death penalty, Thanks California for not having a backbone…
Had the the deputy who found her van responded properly that turd would have gotten the justice he deserved and quite possibly saved Bipsy’s life. In saying that, I’m not blaming the deputy at least he was vigilant enough to have the opportunity to end the violence.
I was living in fallbrook @ the time that I had heard this story on the news, of the girl murdered at the local mall , it wasn’t until today that I realized I had known her from TBI. I remember Bipsy coming down to the horse stables to visit with her friend Gina. She was always kind to everyone. It’s sad to see someone’s life end so abruptly. My prayers go out to her family, I know they must still feel the pain of her absence, but hope that they know she is in a better place with no more suffering.
To Helen Amirian
Please express to your family that there are complete strangers out in the world whose hearts ache for all of you though not thru murder. I have had to bury my child and that is a kind of pain I wish upon no one.My daughter died of SIDS and thou an autopsy showed her blood had the appropriate levels of oxygen and there wasnt a bruise on her body there were people that still made cruel comments about how I must have done something…My life ground to a halt that day. In 2010 that found SIDS babies like mine lacked a vital chemical in their brain but people that dont know me or the truth we always have gossip if THEY choose it. You cant fix that kind of stupid.
Isaac, he wasn’t a "real Christian"? That is a logical fallacy (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_true_Scotsman).
Western civilization’s rules are far superior to "God’s rules". The Bible does not prohibit slavery, rape (unless the woman is another man’s property…yes, rape is a property crime according to the Bible), genocide, or pedophilia. Murder was prohibited long before the Bible was ever written and there is archaeological evidence that attests to this fact. The truth of the matter is that the Bible is a very poor moral guide and Christians do not get their morality from the Bible. Christians get their morality from their family/culture/society/etc, just like every other human that has ever existed.
To Isaac and Helen Amirian,
I’m so sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to both you and your family. Even though I never got a chance to meet Bipsy, it feels like we would have been really good friends.
God Bless,
Sammy
M,
I want to respond to your comment, but it is going to take me a little while. Please check back for comment later today if you can.
thanks
Make NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT, IT IS THE devil, THE evil one, WHO COMES TO KILL , STEAL AND DESTROY and with that being said; I am deeply saddened at the young life (Bipsy) that fell prey into the hands of a THIEF and KILLER. Bipsy was to definitely be a "voice" in a world of darkness for so many young girls who believed that Jesus Christ had given up on them. It is my prayer and hope that Christ Jesus will continue to comfort Bipsy’s family and give them a "peace" that only he can give.
To the Amirian family, im so sorry for your loss, I just seen your sisters story on the ID channel, wow this story touched my heart, its unfournate that you had to loose this beautiful person in your lives, and what a shameless act from a man that claimed he loved her, and how he broke every commandment claiming to be a christian man in the bible, im so sorry again for your loss i listened to some of her music and she was really talented as well as a free spirit , may she sing with the angels now , and may mickey get his just desserts in h… thats my opinion, …. May you all as family members and friends cherish your memories of her, sincerely Lana A
Wow. I watched a show this past weekend I can’t remember the exact name but it was Bipsys story and how she was murdered(happily never after ) think that was the shows name. Any how I was deeply saddened by her death. I did not know her but for some reason it bothers me how her life was ended in such a brutal way. I am truly sorry for your loss .bipsy seemed to be a wonderful person I wish I would of had a chance to meet her.
Two sides to a story? Excuse me idiot! But who cares what his side of the story is? He killed bipsy! It doesn’t matter what he has to say nothing can justify his actions!!! Your am idiot!
I watched the show too and to Helen and her family, please don’t read about these people sympathizing with Mickey.. it is not doing you any good. The reportings of this wacko in jail preaching the bible after what he did is sickening and it’s deplorable that people would grant him the time of day to do so after what he did. As far as I can see.. his construct shows a deeply disturbed rapist slash killer. Sociopathic deeply disturbed individual.. and those who know what he did and listen to him in jail in bible study…or otherwise.. it’s really sick.
I think that Mickey should rot in that jail cell like he made her feel contained…. So what if she wanted to leave him!!! HELLO PEOPLE LEAVE PEOPLE EVERYDAY!!!! Its a sad situation and I think that Karma will prevail on him…. May he have a slow and agonizing death….
Please dont have pity or sorrow for Mickey…. He didnt have pity of feel sorrow for Bipsy….. I think that he got what he deserved….
I watched the show and its sooo sad what happened to this sweet girl.This lunatic,Mickey,Im not surewhat religion he was into but it had nothing to do with GOD,more like a devil worshipper!!!!!He had some screws loose up in his head
This is Bipsy’s mom. Four years have gone by, and i miss her more each day. I will never get over the pain and hurt, i just want to hold and hug and talk to her some more. We asked for the death penalty but the DA decided against our wishes, he’d have plea bargained and got life w/out parole, so instead we had to go to trial, where he did receive life w/out parole. We forgave him because as Christians we have to, but want him to never leave prison. He destroyed our lives forever. Mickey was no christian, he had strange beliefs and actions and Bipsy had finally realized this and was going to break up with him. We do pray for his salvation. Thank all of you who prayed for us and gave us kindness.
The other day, I watched the story of Bipsy on Discovery Channel’s ID show. Bottom line, broke my heart on how the whole thing transpired that led to her murder. But the things going on here in this fallen world reminds me to think about Eternity and each of us to think about the sacrifice of Christ on the Cross did for us if we accept the gift. The question is where do you want to spend Eternity ? There are two choices of where each of us will be in 500 years ! Accept the Blood of Jesus and the sacrifice on the Cross and spend Eternity in Heaven with Him or reject Christ’s sacrifice and spend it in the lake of fire, darkness and very alone. There can be no sitting on the fence on this one.
On religion, it can be so superficial and can sometimes keep us from accepting the Gift especially with the condescension. Thinking of Matthew 7:21-23. It should be about Relationship with Christ, not religion. This also points to non-traditional churches and why they are growing while the established denominational churches are dying. I have gone to both and I lean towards the non-traditional churches since the people that attend are genuine and broken and many are from different walks of life like bikers, skateboarders, divorcees and drug addicts. Personally I am turned off by religion and those who are as well should seek a non-traditional church instead of a traditional church. Regardless, all of us have to account on whether we accepted Christ or rejected Him one day !
No, religion is not to blame for this horrendous crime. Mickey is certainly the culprit and he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Be that as it may, religion is not to blame, but it certainly did not help. And for you Christians, if you objectively review the history of Christianity you would clearly see that it is BY FAR the most violent, cult-like religion in the history of humankind. It is and always has been about control and submission. WAKE UP!
The TV show never said anything about her being divorced before. Changes the story a lot for me. Not that she deserved what happened or anything… I dunno, just seems weird they left that bit out with all the talking about finding a husband and daddy issues, etc.
Helen, I want to tell you what a beautiful soul you are – you have shared so much on this little forum alone. And surely you would make your sister proud every day.
I watched the story on ID with my daughter–I can’t get Bipsy out of my head her music has touched my heart and I am so saddened that she is gone. Please listen to her music or buy her CD BattleCry. I Love the songs on it her voice is haunting and magical. I am so sorry for her family and those that knew her.
The negative comments about Christianity are certainly the norm for those who want an excuse to reject the call of Christ upon their lives. Jesus Himself voluntarily gave up His life when He could have called legions of angels to defend Himself. Christianity (following the teachings of Jesus and seeking His forgiveness for our own sinful nature) calls us to love one another. The Bible also clearly states that Jesus is our example. We are called to a life of holiness based upon the power of God to change our lives–my life. No one can use the failure of others to ignore the fact that we as individuals must make a decision to either seek forgiveness from our sins and follow Him or reject Him for eternity. Bipsy’s mother has stated so clearly that we must forgive (if we are to be forgiven by God). Only with the power of God could that lady and her family forgive Wagstaff.
It is not our call whether or not Wagstaff has sought forgiveness for what he did. The Bible is clear that all have sinned but also all can be saved. The reality of Wagstaff’s supposed transformation would necessitate his understanding and accepting the utter horror and evil that he committed. While he could be saved, I personally believe there is no forgiveness until we as people truly accept and "own" our own sin. If Wagstaff does that, his attitude and his expression of horror, grief and sadness over his actions would be obvious to all. I do not sense any of that in anything that I have read about his actions. The fact that he is now supposedly preaching in prison also means nothing because many people have fraudulently cloaked themselves in Christianity over the centuries. Wagstaff will face the judgement bar of God.
For the Amirian family, may God truly bless and keep you and give you His peace, the peace that passes all understand and be gracious unto you. Your pain is beyond comprehension. I pray you will gain solace in trusting and following Him.
RE: jackleg comment #58. What difference does it make that Bipsy had been married once before? I do believe it was mentioned in ID Channel’s Bipsy story, "Happily Never After." That should not make her, or her tragic slaughter, less important! Bipsy was trying to break away from Mickey. That is when he flipped out and made the choice that he did, which was beyond disturbing and unnecessary! Your comment about "daddy issues", pathetic! You don’t know the whole story of what Bipsy, her mother, and siblings went through. I do. I am a family friend. Bipsy and her mother, Cheryl, who were/are very close, and Bipsy’s loved ones, are some of the kindest people I know. I am a survivor of violent crimes. Too bad you choose to be judgmental!
M,
I understand why you would believe those things about Christianity and the Bible, living, as we do, in the low-information age.
I cannot educate you about where value systems come from (they don’t just magically come "from friends and family" as if morality exists in a vacuum and is the same for all cultures). But I would advise you to at least gain a good, rudimentary understanding of where the current, Western values we hold come from. Values like equality of the sexes, tolerance, the value of human life, and charity are derived from the Christian worldview and the Bible.
As the atheist logician Bertrand Russell explains it for you:
"Infanticide [killing of undesirable babies] which might seem contrary to human nature, was almost universal before the rise of Christianity.
…In antiquity, when male supremacy was unquestioned and Christian ethics were still unknown…a man who took [women] seriously was somewhat despised."
If you aren’t interested in books on sociology or history, you can start by just Googling "women’s equality" or "history of charity", or "abolitionist history", etc. Look for examples of those movements pre-dating the Bible/Christianity (there aren’t any). Happy reading.
Also, you have misused the "no true Scotsman" logical fallacy. Christianity has clear principles and rules, and therefore it is a simple matter to identify who is clearly "not a true Christian." A person who murders, rapes, etc. is clearly not acting as a Christian. The "no true Scotsman" fallacy you shared from Wikipedia is derived from a changing, amorphous nature of what a "true Scotsman" is. The nature of Christian character is not amorphous and is clearly defined in the Bible. I understand that a lot of lowbrow atheist websites like to incorrectly ascribe the "no true Scotsman" fallacy to Christians; but that is why it is better for you to think for yourself and not parrot atheist websites.
I am sorry that you want to enlist my sister’s murderer as part of your ignorant crusade against people of faith. I wish that you could have something more ethical and better to do.
Reason – so I take it you are an anti-religion non-believer? You dwell on the negative but completely ignore the positive. Why am I not surprised?
Helen & Isaac
I’m not sure if you remember me or my wife Monica. I was in the Air Force with your father and worked for him making frames at his art gallery. I always thought all four of you were very smart and sweet children. We were sorry to hear about Bipsy. We both cannot believe why bad things happen to good people.
Know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Luigi
I am appalled that so many people have used this forum to state personal opinions about what might have happened and why; especially knowing that the family has been hurt by these events and are reading such thoughtless comments. We all need to study in order to make ourselves more knowledgeable. Before doing that, we should not state information that is not based on knowledge we’ve gained from our studies or research.
Religion has nothing to do with a Christian lifestyle and a person who truly wishes to follow Christ does not do so through religions or religiousness. No matter what faith a person considers themselves to be, true faith must involve a belief in Christ and the desire to serve Him and live as He would; that’s where we all fall short and need forgiveness daily.
The fact that one of the family members has stated that they forgave Mickey shows how true Christ-like behavior is exhibited. We are all supposed to pray for those who anger, hurt or otherwise create feelings within us that could cause us to sin. To the Amirian family, may God keep you and continue to heal your pain and loss.
The cop should not have retreated when he saw the knife, sometimes there is no time to call for backup. I blame the Mickey the scumbag with the knife, not the cop. But when someone is being stabbed that many times, , the van is most likely rocking. That combined with seeing a knife, He should of advanced and investigated to make sure soeone was not being killed, and if they were, he was obligated to dicharge his weapon, in defense of anothers life. RIP Bipsy.
Helen & Issac. I never knew your sister, but I do know what it is like to lose a sibling so suddenly. Today three years ago my older brother and (only sibling) was killed in a motorcycle crash. The worst part has been outliving him. I am now older than he was when he died (he was 21) I’m almost 23 now. My brother was not artistic like Bipsy but he was truly passionate about aviation and had friends from EVERY walk of life. Like Bipsy he was gone WAY too soon and had so much potential that I will never know. Bipsy’s song Whirlwind played on the shuffle mode of my iPod and the next thing I knew I was so crying for the first time, and far harder than I have in months for the loss of such a beautiful woman with a voice of an angel as I grieved my own brother. I can’t thank your sister enough for such beautiful music.
There’s this Native American belief I was told about that really stood out to me. They believe that your loved ones take their place among the stars after death. So one time when I was feeling really sad, I went outside and looked at the night sky and there were billions of beautiful stars and constellations. And I felt better thinking that my loved ones are with each other surrounded by such beautiful bright lights as far as the eye can see.
And then I was struck by the idea that even when we can’t see the stars they are always there in the universe just like our loved ones.
And since the sky is vast and infinite, that means there will always be a space for me to join them among the stars, time inconsequential, as we transcend to a place where the light never goes out.
I have no doubt both Bipsy and Sean are in such a place and I know we will see them again forever some day.
I am sorry I can’t give you any memories, but I promise I will never forget her.
I have just watched the show about Bipsy on ID channel. It saddened me so much that I had to look for more info on Bipsy on the web. I am glad that I came across her memory page on facebook with the lovely photos. I am from Scotland so we have no death penalty but that is what that guy deserves. May Bipsy rest in peace and she has touched my heart even now and God bless her family
I remember her coming to my house when I was 11 and 12. She was a friend of my older brother’s (Michael Ghilarducci). She would play us songs on our old upright piano and sing for us. She made me so happy. I always looked forward to having her over for dinner. She’ll always have a place in my heart. I’ll always miss her. And I hope that her family is well.
I just watched the illustration of the occurrences that led to Bipsy’s death. May God continually comfort her family. I watched from Nigeria and it’s amazing how we can connect with people’s hurt irrespective of distance. May God help us all to continually live for him. Keep resting in heavenly peace Bipsy..
Luigi and Monica, Ibitayo, John, and all the others with kind words, thank you so much. For the others who ‘blame the victim”, curse Christ, and flatter the murderer, I feel sorry for you. We miss Bipsy so much and the pain never goes away. We appreciate all the love and prayers. There will never be another Bipsy and we cannot wait to see her again. God bless all of you, her Mommy
Most of the letters here seem to be church friends, college friends, family friends, and strangers who are touched by the artist known as Bipsy. I can’t speak to any of those venues because like Bruce Wayne, I only knew Bipsy as Batman. Bipsy was there the first night that the coffee shop Java Joz opened and this scene fit her perfectly. Since Bipsy worked there, she had spoken to the electrician who did the wiring and he wound up doing some stand-up comedy that night just from something Bipsy had said to him on a construction break one day. She enchanted everyone she came in contact with, and that was before we even knew she played the keyboard or sang.
It was the same way about her religious beliefs. Had I never asked her about the tattoo at the midtop of her back, I would have never known her that way because the scene at Java Joz, a coffee shop built by a Rastafarian with a stage for music, was completely free-spirited and artistically themed. Bipsy fit right in to this art scene where everyone was a character of some sort.
About 3 weeks into the shop being open on a Wednesday night, Bipsy did her first show. We were in awe. Being around music all my life one way or another, seeing a person play by ear is no great shakes. But Bipsy didn’t play covers by ear, she played original music by a gift called synesthesia, perhaps caused by the electrical shock she received as a child from that keyboard rewiring. Or maybe God looked down and said, “Kid, you’re having a shitty life so here’s a little something to get you through the darkness.” Who knows?
After that first show Bipsy wasn’t just one of the characters in the scene, she became one of the central pillars of support in the scene. The night after she did her ‘mouth trumpet’ at a show Bipsy became the Star. Whenever she needed emotional support for her CD, everyone at Java Joz, later Cuppy’s, was affirmative without question. We all loved Bipsy and Bipsy loved us back because we got pure Bipsy, or Beatnik Bipsy. Several of us were Christian-based in Bible study and most were ‘Church-ed’ in this valley, but she was never ‘Christian’ Bipsy. I think we put that down to the Elizabeth side of her.
I remember getting the word from a music scene friend who was at the mall outside the parking garage at the time of the tragedy. It was as surreal as you see in the movies. Reading these letters here after accidentally coming across this article while researching something for the ‘End of An Era’ series that I am doing to document the music scene here which started around 2000 and ran until The Vault closed its doors in 2013, is also pure Bipsy.
In several of my past stories I have called Bipsy our music scene Saint, and here’s why. At her funeral I found out that music promoter Bill Gould, also a guitarist, started playing again after the tragic news. Also at the funeral a major piece of scene forgiveness happened between past lovers, but that wasn’t the end of things on Bipsy’s behalf.
Jave Joz and Bipsy were both memories when this Temecula Music Fest happened. The second stage was handled by a second promoter and I was part of that crew because we had two of the four pieces from the old coffee shop stage to put together. Just 2 of the 4. Where my day job was I had stored the remains from the old coffee shop in a warehouse, the two stage pieces included. The other two were lost. As we set up the stage, someone noticed that Bipsy had autographed a corner section of one of these two pieces. We all stopped, got wet-eyed, and said words over this relic. Then the show went on.
That stage later became part of The Vault main stage and after a few years they covered the section with a rug pad to keep anymore deterioration from happening. All the old heads saw it and remembered when, then we marveled that this piece from our star, Bipsy, could still be part of the scene she loved so much and that loved her back as well. Bipsy stayed at the heart of the music scene she loved and rocked at every show, until The Vault closed. Arrangements were made then so the corner stage section could be removed and given to Cheryl and Mike Plato [Bipsy’s step-father].
I suppose you could say that I have forgiven douche-bag in that I believe God does have a plan and knows best the reasons for things, as it states in the Book of Job, so I have moved on [with the exception of today’s tears]. Bipsy crossing over at 27 joins an elite group of other music artists that we lost at 27 so she is in a cool crowd. Where else, right? Cool past the end.
And being a romantic with a writer’s imagination who has a favorite Texas blues-slinger that we lost way too soon, I tend to picture Stevie Ray having a new keyboard player for his open mic shows way over yonder. If you research it, even their style of dress is similar. But that’s just me. PT Rothschild, BeyondSocietyControl.blogspot.com [formally Full Value Review/Temecula Calendar]