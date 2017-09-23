Temecula Valley Historical Society to present talk on ‘Temecula Disasters’

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Historical Society member Dale Garcia will present a talk on “Temecula Disasters” 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the regular meeting of the society at the Little Temecula History Center.

Using descriptions and photographs, Garcia will show natural disasters and man-made calamities that have contributed to the character of Temecula. Garcia, a volunteer at the Temecula Valley Museum, owns the Candlelight Tours business in Temecula.

He will regale listeners with the colorful stories he has collected from the city’s history. The presentation is free to the public. Refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m.

The Little Temecula History Center is located in the red barn next to Kohls at the corner of Wolf Store Road and Redhawk Parkway.

Linda Barcelona will appear in costume as former first lady Abigail Adams Monday, Oct. 23, and the society’s 50th Anniversary Celebration of the “Invaders” television series will be held 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Vail Headquarters, where the group will show an unedited version of the pilot episode, which was filmed in Old Town Temecula.

The society’s annual dinner and fundraiser will be at the Assistance League of Temecula Valley, Nov. 17.

For more information on these and other upcoming Temecula Valley Historical Society programs, contact Rebecca Farnbach at (951) 775-6057.