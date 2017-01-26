Temecula Valley Wine Country Calendar of Events

By on No Comment

 

Friday, January 27 6-7 a.m., 10-11 a.m. Bootcamp, Passion4Ftiness, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
  2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Sebastian Sidi, Avensole Winery Restaurant
  5-7 p.m. Live Music, Jeff Johnson, Meritage at Callaway Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, James Holland, Cougar Vineyard and Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Diego Mondragon, Leoness Cellars
  5:30-8 p.m. Live Music, Brian Stodart, the Restaurant at Ponte Winery
  6-9 p.m. Karaoke Night, Bel Vino Winery
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Lifetime Rocker, Lorimar Winery
  6-10 p.m. Live Music, Sherri Annes, Fazeli Cellars
  7-9:30 p.m. Legends of the West Dinner Theatre & Variety Show, Longshadow Ranch
  7-10 p.m. Live Music,Tricia Freeman, Miramonte Winery
  7-11 p.m. Live Music, Steven Ybarra, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn
     
Sat, January 28    
  10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Lilah Vener, Avensole Winery
  11 a.m. to 4 p.m. TVWA Annual Barrel Tasting Event, most wineries
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Gin Piston, Bel Vino Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Wilson Creek Winery
  1-3 p.m. Paint Nite, “Rainbow The Boho Elephant,” Mount Palomar Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Robert Renzoni Vineyards & Winery
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Callaway Courtyard
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Tim Walsh, Fazeli Cellars
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, KG3, Pavilion at Oak Mountain Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Restaurant at Leoness
  5:30-8 p.m. Live Music, Ron Freshman, the Restaurant at Ponte Winery
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Fear of Phobias, Lorimar Winery
  6-10 p.m. Live Music, Fire Mountain Special, Fazeli Cellars
  7-10 p.m. Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Miramonte Winery
  7-11 p.m. Live Music, Chini & Cambreros, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn
  7:30 p.m. Live Music, Diana Rein, Bel Vino Winery
     
Sun, January 29    
  10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Cougrzz Rock, Avensole Winery
  2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
  11 a.m. to 4 p.m. TVWA Annual Barrel Tasting Event, most wineries
  11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, The 80’s Brigade, Bel Vino Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Anthony Suraci, Wilson Creek Winery
  1-3 p.m. Epicurean Lunch, Monte De Oro
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Joe Baldino, Europa Village
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Inbar Horowitz, Leoness Cellars
  1-4 p.m. Live Music,Midnight Satellites, Lorimar Vineyards & Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Mark Sage Duo w/ Monte the sad man, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Callaway Courtyard
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Raye Zaragoza, Danza Del Sol
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Fazeli Cellars
  1-5 p.m. “Sounds of Sunday”, Monte De Oro Winery
  2-5 p.m. Live Music, James Earp, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
     
UPCOMING: Feb 4, Doffo Comedy Club Night, Doffo Winery  
  Feb 5, 10th Annual Super Chili Bowl, Cougar Vineyard & Winery  
  Feb 10-11, Reserve Zinfandel & Chocolate Dinner, Wiens Family Cellars  
  Feb 11, International Languages of Love, Europa Village  
  Feb 11-14, Valentine’s Lunch Specials, Pinnacle Restaurant at Falkner Winery  
  Feb 14, Sweetheart Dinner, Bel Vino Winery  
  Feb 14, Valentine’s Day Dinner, Meritage at Callaway Winery  
  Feb 14, Gourmet Dinner “L’Amore at Europa”, Europa Village  
  Feb 14, Valentine’s Dinner, Pinnacle Restaurant at Falkner Winery  
  Feb 14, Valentine’s Dinner, Oak Mountain Winery  
  Feb 14, Valentine’s Dinner for Two, Monte De Oro  
  Feb 14, Valentine’s Dinner, Oak Mountain Winery

, , ,

Temecula Valley Wine Country Calendar of Events added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker